Camille Vasquez changes Johnny Depp for another Hollywood superstar after romance rumors

The American actor, film producer and musician, Johnny Depp, was chosen as the world’s sexiest man alive by the American magazine “People” in 2003 and 2009. Depp He has been nominated three times for an Oscar and received a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a César. The actor monopolized the cameras in 2022 because of his divorce from Amber Heard which he won thanks largely to the actions of his defense attorney Camille Vasquez.

Camille Vasquez is the lawyer who defended the actor from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. However, the lawyer is back in court but this time she will work with another Hollywood celebrity layman of fame acquired after the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard.

On June 1, 2022, the jury found in favor of Johnny Depp on all three counts and awarded him $15 million in damages. The jury also found in favor of heard in one of his three positions and awarded him 2 million. The judge reduced the amount of punitive damages awarded against Amber Heard in accordance with the legal limits to a total amount of 10.35 million awarded to Depp.

This time Camille Vasquez will defend actress Q’orianka Kilcher, known for her role in the 2018 series, “Yellowstone.” Vasquez is part of the “Brown Rudnick” law firm and will re-team with Steve Cook to work on the case against Kilcher.

Source: Twitter

Q’orianka Kilcher was charged with workers’ compensation fraud by the State of California. The actress would have improperly received more than 90 thousand dollars in disability benefit, after suffering a neck injury in 2018, while she was filming the tape “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”. It is so Camille Vasquez he has a trial to win just like he did with the case Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard.