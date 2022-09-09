Entertainment

Camille Vasquez changes Johnny Depp for another Hollywood superstar after romance rumors

Photo of James James2 hours ago
1 minute read

The American actor, film producer and musician, Johnny Depp, was chosen as the world’s sexiest man alive by the American magazine “People” in 2003 and 2009. Depp He has been nominated three times for an Oscar and received a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a César. The actor monopolized the cameras in 2022 because of his divorce from Amber Heard which he won thanks largely to the actions of his defense attorney Camille Vasquez.

Camille Vasquez is the lawyer who defended the actor from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. However, the lawyer is back in court but this time she will work with another Hollywood celebrity layman of fame acquired after the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard.

