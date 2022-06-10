Camille Vásquez, Colombian lawyer for Johnny Depp, was promoted after success in the trial

Camille Vásquez, a lawyer of Colombian descent who was part of Johnny Depp’s defense team in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, has been promoted at her law firm.

This was confirmed by Brown Rudnick, the law firm where the famous lawyer works, who will now be a partner in the firm.

“Historically, we have reserved these types of announcements for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now,” said the CEO and president of the firm. , William Baldiga, through a press release.

Also read: The Cali photographer who took the ‘Black God Boy’ to a prestigious exhibition in Brooklyn

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me their full vote of confidence in allowing me to join the association,” Vasquez said after her promotion was confirmed.

Camille Vásquez became a celebrity among those who followed the media trial between the couple of actors, because the way she confronted Amber Heard and her demeanor drew strong attention.

After his defense of Depp, the jury ruled in favor of the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow, among other characters of the multifaceted actor.

Her promotion is a smart move by the law firm, located in the state of California, United States, as many successful Hollywood firms were already fighting to have her on their teams.