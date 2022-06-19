Camille Vasquez for President! Depp fans release merchandise to push him into 2024

Lto euphoria and followers won by Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyerduring the defamation trial against Amber Heardhave led the actor’s fans to promote the idea that the Hispanic woman becomes the first female president of the United States in 2024.

Merchandise to Boost Camille

The followers of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean have captured in t-shirts, hats and other articles, the phrases “Camille Vasquez for President” either “Vasquez 2024″.

How much they cost?

According to TMZ, the shirts are priced at $8.50. While the caps do sell for a much higher price, retailing at $30 each.

Candles to Saint Camille

Even among the articles with the face of the famous lawyer, there is a prayer candle without political phrases heading for the presidency of 2024.

It should be noted that, so far, Camille has not expressed any interest in running for political office, but is currently a fashionable personality in the world of law.

The popularity of the lawyer

Camille Vasquez became a celebrity by successfully representing Johnny Depp, with whom she was sometimes very affectionate, with which they were unleashed rumors of an affair Between both.

A few weeks ago, in an interview conducted by Raúl de Molina, he spoke about the hugs he gave Depp at the trial:

“Of course I did (hugging him), He is my friend, but first he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult. I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I like to hug and touch people, not kisses, but I do give him a hug because he needed it.”

She also said that the actor invited her to go to Europe with him this summer.

“Hopefully this summer I will be in Europe where he will be playing, so he told me ‘if you want me to come and look at it,'” he said in his talk with Univision.