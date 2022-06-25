Camille Vasquez is praised for helping an elderly passenger who collapsed on a flight to New York

Camille Vasquezthe popular lawyer who defended Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, still in the headlines.

In the same month that he led the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor to victory, Camille is back in the news for having acted like a true heroine while traveling aboard a flight from Los Angeles to New York: saved the life of an elderly passenger.

The story told by TMZ is that a man, 70 years old, suffered a medical emergencybecause he collapsed in the middle of the journey, so Vasquez, who was near him, quickly She put aside her skills as a lawyer to come to the rescue.

Depp’s Defender jumped out of his seat to help the man and immediately contacted his brother-in-law, who is a doctor, for help. This guided her to verify if the subject was having a heart attack or if he had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage from the fall, as he was hit hard on the head.

Then a surgeon on board was able to show up and take over, but most of the work was done by Camille and now she is being hailed as “Wonder Woman”.

“Camille’s bodyguard took off his Apple Watch to monitor the passenger’s heart rate. one of the stewardesses told Camille she was a ‘Wonder Woman’ and gave him 2 bottles. Merlot and champagne,” a source told the outlet.

The plane was forced to land back in Los Angeles, and the good news in the end is that the man was conscious; he was escorted by emergency medical professionals so he could be properly treated, TMZ reported.

In other news, Camille Vasquez is expected to represent Depp in an upcoming case involving a movie location manager named Gregory Brooks. Brooks accused the actor of hitting him twice in the ribs while filming 2018’s “City of Lies” and is suing for damages.

