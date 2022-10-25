Entertainment

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s former lawyer, launches a forceful phrase about the actor “Too drunk …”

The most mediatic trial of recent times has been without a doubt the one carried out by the actor Johnny Depp and the actress Amber heard. This trial created such an expectation in the public that it was seen and followed by millions of people via streaming. The actress was found guilty of defamation, after the lawyer of Johnny Deep, Camille Vasquezwill end the arguments in his defense.

After this and based on a documentary produced by HBO Max, the issue was brought up again and the controversy resurfaced in the film. You can see behind the scenes of the trial between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard. In this part of the series she can be seen as the lawyer of Johnny Deep, Camille Vasquez alludes to his being so drunk that he couldn’t even assault his ex-wife.

