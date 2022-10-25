Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s former lawyer, launches a forceful phrase about the actor “Too drunk …”

The most mediatic trial of recent times has been without a doubt the one carried out by the actor Johnny Depp and the actress Amber heard. This trial created such an expectation in the public that it was seen and followed by millions of people via streaming. The actress was found guilty of defamation, after the lawyer of Johnny Deep, Camille Vasquezwill end the arguments in his defense.

After this and based on a documentary produced by HBO Max, the issue was brought up again and the controversy resurfaced in the film. You can see behind the scenes of the trial between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard. In this part of the series she can be seen as the lawyer of Johnny Deep, Camille Vasquez alludes to his being so drunk that he couldn’t even assault his ex-wife.

This trial that took place in June 2022 gave a favorable ruling to the American actor Johnny Deep since his ex-wife Amber Heard she was found guilty of defaming the actor. In the economic part, the actress must pay the actor 10 million dollars for damages, while the actor must pay 2 million for the counterclaim.

Everything that happens in court around the hearings seen through the eyes of the legal representatives is shown in the documentary. This is because the legal team at Amber Heard He refused to participate in it and collaborate with the people who were making the documentary.

Camille Vasquez was without a doubt one of the main protagonists in the filming of the documentary, since being the lawyer of Johnny Deep He was ahead in the trial. The same did not happen with the counterpart that defended amber harad since it had less prominence.

Source: Twitter

Given this legal framework, Camille Vasquez who was the defense attorney for Johnny Deep he wondered, “That’s a part of the case I’ve never understood. Is he drunk and high and unable to stand up or is he drunk and high and can attack her, chase her, hit her? It just doesn’t make sense. Given this, the defense Amber Heard He was speechless.