Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, confesses about the rumors that she and the actor are dating

Camille Vasquez says she found the rumor about her alleged romance with Johnny Depp offensive: “It’s unfortunate and disappointing.”

The trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard ended last week with the jury siding with the actor. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star was awarded more than $10 million, vindicating her accusations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her before and during her brief marriage.

Camille Vasquez, one of Johnny’s top attorneys, quickly became a social media sensation for her talent in the courtroom during the televised trial. Nevertheless, Many also speculated about the “closeness” of Camille and Johnny claiming that the two were dating.

It turns out that the lawyer is aware of said rumors of romance and the truth is that speculation bothers himWell, he declared it, in a nutshell, in an interview with People.

First he said that she was disappointed that people thought her interactions with Depp were “inappropriate or unprofessional”.

“I care a lot about my clients, and obviously we’ve become close. But when I say us, I mean the whole team, and of course that includes Johnny,” she noted.

He then mentioned that although the rumors about Depp are “sexist”, she is not surprised.

“I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman who just does her job. It’s sexist. Johnny is a friend I have known and represented for four and a half years.”he clarified.

On Depp, the lawyer added: “This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day after day having to sit there and listen to the most horrible accusations that were made against him. And if he could provide some little bit of comfort, then of course he would do that, whether it be holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and that we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

To conclude, Camille Vasquez said that I wouldn’t think about dating Johnny Depp, because she is in a “very happy” relationshipand that it is “unethical” to date clients.

After six weeks of testimony and coverage, a verdict was reached in Depp and Heard’s libel trial on June 1, with a jury finding unanimously in favor of the actor.

Amber Heard won a minor victory, and the jury decided that the statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, were defamatory, and awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

