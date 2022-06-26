Camille Vásquez reveals what the reaction was and what Johnny Depp did after winning the trial: “We haven’t seen him like this in the last six years”

camille vasquez She is the most famous lawyer in the world. She led Johnny Depp to victory against her ex-wife, Amber Head, in the most mediatic trial remembered in recent years in Hollywood.

This lawyer of Latino origins, born in San Francisco but of Cuban mother and Colombian father, is a great friend of the actor. For this reason, in a recent interview in Hello, she reveals some very interesting details about what happened in the trial.

First of all, the lawyer acknowledges that something like this was not expected: “It has been a surreal experience and, to be honest, a little overwhelming. I had the feeling that, due to the client and the nature of the case, it would turn into something bigger.” , but media attention on lawyers and personally in me it has been interesting”.

As for the trial, Vzquez acknowledges that “I have worked for Johnny for the last four and a half years on every matter the firm has handled. And when we brought this case, I think it was natural for me to take on the lead role.”. I was one of the few women on the team initially And having experience on the subject of Johnny and knowing his background, his history and knowing him al made sense for my role in this case.”

The end result was a celebration for the entire team and, of course, for the actor upon hearing the news. It is interesting to know how Depp reacted, something that the lawyer explains in detail: “We made him a FaceTime and he was relieved, happy and grateful. It was nice to see him smile. A friend and teammate told me: “I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.” And it was true. She has managed to recover a part of him that she had lost. Johnny was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful. He was moved, we all were. I still get a little excited to think that I have brought him back to life again.”