Camille Vasquez: the Latina who was a key player in Johnny Depp’s triumph

ANDhe triumph of Johnny Depp in the case of defamation by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, went around the world and put an end to one of the most mediatic and followed trials of recent times.

But behind that legal victory there is a woman of Latin descent who was a key player: the lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Her close relationship with Johnny Depp

With the passing of the weeks in the trial, the litigant of Colombian descent, was attracting the attention of the media due to the great closeness between her and the actor, which sparked rumors of an alleged affair Between both.

Who is Camille Vasquez?

Camille was born in Los Angeles and he is currently 37 years old. His father is the Colombian Leonel Vasquez and his mother, Mara Marilia Puentes Vsquez, is Cuban.

He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006, received his law degree in 2010 from the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, joining Brown Rudnick two years later.

Since 2018, Camille has been part of the high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick LLP, in Orange County, California, says Telemundo.

Her performance in the trial made her a celebrity

Camille became a sensation thanks to her performance defending Johnny Depp in the courtroom of Fairfax, Virginia.

The fans of the Pirtas del Caribe actor praised her after the round of statements and interrogations in court.

For some it has even become an inspiration for Latinas with legal aspirations.

He has represented other celebrities

Johnny Depp is not the only famous client that the young lawyer has had, he has also represented some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Her reputation for being tough and aggressive has made her a highly experienced and successful litigator.

According to the Brown Rudnick website, the woman of Latin descent specializes in lawsuits for defamation from the plaintiff’s sidecontract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.