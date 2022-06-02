Camille Vásquez, the true winner of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Camille Vásquez after the announcement of the verdict that gave her client Johnny Depp as the winner of the trial.| Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camille Vásquez is the absolute winner of the historic trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The life of none of these three names will ever be the same after the six weeks that kept the whole world on edge. But only one character, Camille Vásquez, lawyer for the man who plays Jack Sparrow, will enjoy the honeys of a good reputation from now on. Her image as an invincible lawyer and the personality with which she resolved the case in favor of her client have already elevated her to the category of famous professionals.

The pages of the newspapers will put Johnny Depp as the winner, who must now receive compensation of 15 million dollars from Heard, his ex-wife. But the history books will reflect his lawyer, initially unknown to the general public, as the true owner of the spotlight. With Colombian and Cuban ancestry, Camille is already a rock star and has the world at his feet.

Perhaps even today, with the verdict issued by the jury of the court of Virginiathere are those who continue to doubt and formulate hypotheses on one side or the other, because if something became clear during these two months, it is that we are a society expert in taking sides and denying all kinds of nuances when we find ourselves in the middle of a polarizing issue. For thousands, perhaps millions of people, the Deep is not innocent, and for an equal number, Heard fairly lost his case.

What nobody can doubt, given the power of the evidence, is the impressive oral, argumentative and intellectual capacity of Camille Vásquez. Exultant fans flocked to court hoping to take a picture with her during the trial. Or at the very least, they wanted to make it clear how much they admired her. On Instagram she already has 44 thousand followers, which will surely increase more hour after hour. “We love you Camille!”it was the unison prayer that was heard upon her departure from court that catapulted her to global fame in 55 days.

At this very moment, there is no one to question Camille’s talent. And her fans, who have already been able to get tattoos in honor of her, want to transfer her to the world of entertainment and, as if to record her victory, have proposed her (absurdly) as a replacement for Amber Heard herself. in Aquaman 2 via Change.org. In this film, Amber has given life to Mera, a character that had previously aroused controversy, as the same fans requested that it be removed from the marine saga. As she reported TheHollywood Reporter, Amber will not bring Mera back to life after Aquaman 2.

For neither of them, Amber and Johnny, it will be easy to walk under the eternal gaze of the public eye. They have been slowly branded by the stigma of any exacerbated media coverage of private life. The two will carry the weight of the mass judgment for their entire lives, although to be honest, in an equitable way. One of the two gets the worst of it, but at every step, in every new project that bears their names, the question will be inevitable: do you remember their trial?

Vásquez has become quite a celebrity. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

For Camille Vásquez, a graduate of the University of Southern California, everything is very different. If she was already a prestigious lawyer at the Brown Rudnick firm, she is now famous and recognized worldwide. Her strong interventions that cornered Amber have earned her the esteem and admiration of the Latino community, not to mention law students. “I had to meet Camille Vasquez and tell her what an inspiration she is to so many Latinas!”recounted a TikTok user, seconded in her comments by a girl who sees her as a role model: “As a Latina entering my last year of law school, no one has excited me as much as her to join the field! ”.

Her professional worth, in a field occupied by only 2% of Latin women, has received high praise, such as that of Lucero Chavez Basiliopresident of Latina Lawyers Bar Association, who had this to say about Camille: “It is important to us to be seen as professional and competent, so we celebrate that Ms. Vasquez can be an enthusiastic attorney and that is enough. It’s wonderful that she can be a role model or at least an inspiration for other lawyers.”

Camille’s sagacity is already part of history and there is no way that, at this moment, someone can claim the true adjective of winner with more precision than her, who has been able to solve a problem even with the weight of all the spotlights on her and in the eyes of an environment that took her to the stratosphere, but that would still have punished her if the final decision was unfavorable. Camille Vásquez shines under her own light.

