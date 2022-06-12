Camille Vasquez was honest about her relationship with Johnny Depp and said that the actor invited her to Europe

After several glances, smiles, hugs and exchanges of affection in the lawsuit for defamation that Johnny Depp promoted against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the theory was popularized that perhaps among the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and the leader of his defense team, Camille Vasquezthere could be something else as a romantic relationship between client and lawyer. Now, it was she who revealed the truth, with a lecture on why the public is wrong, although she left a statement that raised speculation again.

In an exclusive interview with folks, Vásquez said that this rumor comes with the fact that she is a woman who only does her job. “It is disappointing that certain outlets said that my interactions with Johnny, who is a friend that I have known and represented for four and a half yearsThey were unprofessional. It is disappointing to hear that, ”the litigant began, while she stressed that his concern for his clients is genuine and that he embraces all, a feature you’re not afraid to say out loud.

Johnny Depp with his lawyer Camille at the trial against Amber Heard

“I care about my clients and we have become close, but when I say we, I mean the whole team, of course that includes Johnny (…) I am Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile, what do you want me to tell you? hug everyone and I’m not ashamed,” Vasquez explained.

For her, work is love and, when she loves, she does it deeply. Camille has a very special feeling for Johnny.

Johnny Depp and his closeness to his lawyer Camille in the trial against Amber Heard

“This man was fighting for his life. It broke my heart to see him day after day after having to sit there and listen to the horrible accusations made against him. If he could provide some comfort to him, of course he would do that, holding his hand or letting him know that we were there, that we were going to fight because he deserved it, ”he emphasized.

Although speculation has been everywhere, from magazines to adventurous theories of tiktokers who analyzed the body language of both during the trial, the litigant’s heart is occupied by someone else, with whom she was recently caught getting “celebrity” treatment on a date. Vásquez has a boyfriend and assures that she is very happy in their relationship, in addition to the fact that it is not ethical for them to go out with their clients.

Camille and her boyfriend on a date Splash News/The Grosby Group

The rumors did not surprise Camille, since she considers that many macho stereotypes have not yet been broken.. “It is an unethical accusation. It’s unfortunate and disappointing, but it comes with it. I can’t tell you that he surprised me that much,” he told People.

However, in another interview with Univisión, he stated that Johnny invited her to participate in Europe of his shows. In that sense, the lawyer pointed out that the actor told her that he would be playing there, so she could travel to be part of the public.

Although rumors of his relationship with Johnny were predictable There’s something that Camille, who recently became a partner at the law firm Brown Rudnick, didn’t see it coming: become a celebrity. Social networks exploded with all the fragments of her participation during the trial, an instant fame that is now overwhelming.

“It’s funny, it’s also surreal and it’s overwhelming. I think to the extent that I was able to inspire young people to stay in school, work hard and pursue law, so it was worth it. That’s what matters at the end of the day. Tiktok is the new medium of communication, there young people share news and get inspired. If that is the forum, so be it”, concluded Vásquez, for whom this trial became a turning point in his already outstanding career.