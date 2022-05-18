Camille Vásquez: who is Jhonny Depp’s lawyer? – People – Culture

During the interrogation of the American actress, Amber Heard, which took place this Tuesday, the Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says the actor assaulted her.

The questioning was particularly intense over a fight the couple had in March 2015 in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Depp was filming a fifth movie in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Who is Camille Vasquez?

Camille Vasquez, 37, is an Associate in the Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group at the Brown Rudnick Law Firm.. According to information from the firm’s website, she graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 and from the University of Southern California four years earlier, in 2006.

His current practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation claims, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.

“Camille is an expert in formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients.“, reads the semblance.

He also has extensive experience handling the parallel crisis communications and reputation management issues that arise from these engagements. Before Brown Rudnick, Camille was a lawyer at a national firm in Los Angeles.

Heard lied?

The Johnny Depp’s lawyers questioned the veracity of Amber Heard’s claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle of liquor

Heard was questioned Tuesday after her testimony in Depp’s defamation lawsuit.

Depp sued Heard in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia for a December 2018 opinion piece published in the ‘Washington Post’ in which the actress described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says that Depp assaulted her.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

contrary versions

It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, on the other hand, says that he was her victim and that she lost the tip of her middle finger when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attentioneven though he said his feet were cut by broken glass and he was bleeding after the attack.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, aren’t you, Mrs. Heard?Vasquez asked. “I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I never assaulted JohnnyHear responded.

Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after the assault.

Heard said he believed Depp had hit rock bottom after the fight in Australia and that he was committed to staying sober. She has said that most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“When things were good, they were really good,” he declared.

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA