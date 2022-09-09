Camille Vázquez changes Johnny Depp and now defends another Hollywood superstar

The famous lawyer Camille Vazquez, who defended Johnny Depp in his lawsuit against his ex-wife AmberHeard, now he is defending a new star of Hollywood. Who is it about?

Thanks to the legal victory that Johnny Depp had in his legal trial for defamation against Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vázquez acquired great fame on social networks, since a large part of his victory was produced thanks to the enormous and excellent work that the actress at court Fairfax, Va.

Vazquez proved to be a conscientious lawyer, who does not let any detail go by and above all, who never gives her arm to twist when it comes to defending her clients. That is why now many stars and celebrities are looking for her to be the lawyer for her different cases or to be her ringleader lawyers.

Camille Vasquez will now defend the actress Q’orianka Kilcher, known for her role in the 2018 series, “Yellowstone”. Vasquez is part of the law firm “Brown Rudnick” and will team up with Steve Cook to work on the case against Kilcher.

Q’orianka Kilcher was charged with workers’ compensation fraud by the State of California. The actress would have improperly received more than 90 thousand dollars in disability benefit, after suffering a neck injury in 2018, while shooting the tape “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”.

It is so Camille Vasquez has a trial to win, so he has already set to work to work and defend the actress Q’orianka with dignity, just as he did with Johnny Depp