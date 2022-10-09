Camille Vázquez’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp: Too drugged and drunk

Camille Vazquez, the lawyer who defended Johnny Depp in his libel trial against his ex-wife AmberHeard, He has given a controversial phrase to describe the actor, which has generated all kinds of comments on social networks.

The star lawyer Johnny Depp has appeared in a new television special to support his client’s position;

“I want to help this man,” the legal professional woman mentioned in new statements.

The documentary Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial premiered on the platform hbo max recently and as expected, it has already gone around the world, since it shows behind the scenes of what was experienced in the defamation trial they faced Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

The lawyer Camille Vasquez had a very important leading role in said production by making several and very direct statements about the legendary actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and his relationship with the interpreter of ‘mere’ in Aquaman.

From her own perspective, the lawyer assured that her representative was too drunk to be able to attack her former partner.

Thanks to her statements, Camille has been the person who has taken all the attention of the fans who have seen the documentary, since it was observed how she engineered each of the arguments she gave in the court of Fairfax,Virginia, that everyone had the opportunity to witness it on television.

Camille He mentioned something that was engraved in the memory of all those who supported Johnny from the beginning of his legal trial:

“That is a part of the case that I have never understood. Is he drunk and high and unable to stand up or is he drunk and high and can attack her, chase her, hit her? It just doesn’t make sense.”

With this statement, the a lawyer made it clear that he completely believed in his client and that, from his point of view, he could not have assaulted his ex-wife if he was drunk and drugged all the time, as she herself argued in some of her testimonies on the stand, which were not enough to convince the jury.