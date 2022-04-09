Camilo and Evaluna: 5 celebrity couples who opted for neutral names for their children

Discover that other celebrities have opted for this growing trend.

Over the years, more and more parents are encouraged to baptize their children with neutral or unisex names. Although many times this decision goes on the side of originality when naming their little ones and not continue with the classic names that are repeated for generations.

On other occasions it is also linked to the fact that parents want to raise their children away from the stereotypes and gender roles that society imposes and these often begin by dividing the names that people carry between which are for boys and girls, generating labels of gender.

Neutral names have become increasingly popular among both celebrities and ordinary people who can often be inspired by how their idols name their children. Let us not be surprised if after the birth of Indigo, the first daughter of Camilo and Evaluna, this year and the next we begin to hear more of this name.

If you want to meet 5 couples who have opted for neutral names for their children, continue reading the following note .

CAMILO AND EVALUNA

We open the list with the couple who have just become parents. Last year, Camilo and Evaluna revealed through a music video that they were expecting their first child and that this baby would be named after Indigo no matter if it was a boy or a girl. A few days ago they reported that Evaluna had given birth to a girl.

10-14-2021 Camilo and Evaluna announce, with their new song, ‘Índigo’, that they will be parents for the first time! EUROPE SPAIN COMPANY COURTESY SONY



YUYA AND SIDDHARTA

The influencer and the singer revealed that they would become parents in June 2021. Neither of them wanted to reveal the sex of their baby and they only chose to share that they had already chosen the name that it would have, whether it was a boy or a girl, this would be: Sea. The couple welcomed their first child on September 29, 2021, this being a boy. Curiously, Mar was born just on World Seas Day.

PHOTO: Instagram/@yuyacst

SHAKIRA AND GERARD PIQUE

Shakira and Piqué decided to have two sons whom they decided to call with neutral names: milan and sasha. With the birth of both these have become increasingly popular in both boys and girls whose parents are inspired by the decision of the singer and the footballer.

Shakira and Piqué with their children dressed as Topo Gigio Facebook 163

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS

The Hollywood couple opted for neutrality when calling their first daughter James in honor of Ryan’s father, James Chester Reynolds. However, they were also inspired by the fact that Blake herself goes by a neutral name and she revealed in various interviews that she likes this. Despite having innovated with the name of her firstborn, her second and third daughters do have more traditional names such as Inez and Betty.

Premiere Of Warner Bros 163

BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z

Beyonce and Jay-z pledged for neutrality on behalf of their children. It all started with her firstborn Blue Ivy and continued when they had their twins whom they named Rumi (girl) and Sir (boy).

Blue Ivy is the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

