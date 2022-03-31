Camilo and Evaluna publish the last CLUE about the expected birth of Indigo: PHOTOS

Evaluna and Camilo They are one of the most popular couples of these times and it is not a surprise to anyone, since in addition to being a huge success in the music industry, they have also given much to talk about on the internet. waiting for her firstborn.

Indigo is only a few days away from being born, because it was Ricardo Montaner who was responsible for revealing this information, ensuring that he would be born in late March or early April.

Related news

LEE – Indigo has already received her first GIFT from Evaluna’s mother and it is the sweetest of all

So many of the fans of the singers have been on the lookout for all the clues that they can leave on their networks, as the interpreter of “I’m going to missr”.

The Venezuelan singer raised suspicions on his networks by posting a photograph of himself with his hands raised to the sky and wrote: “Thank you God”, for which many believed that his grandson had already been born.

IG @camilo

Now, it is the future parents who gave the last clue about the expected birth of Indigo, who last October gave the great news.

Through social networks, the interpreter of “Expensive clothes“He shared that the young actress had one of the typical cravings of pregnancy, so he pleased her.

Nickelodeon productions actress had a craving for a delicious pizzaso the Colombian did not hesitate to comply with this.

“My wife wants pizza,” said the singer.

In the photographs Camilo is seen driving to a pizzeria, while in another it is seen that the pizza is already in his car.

This could be one of the last cravings of Evaluna during her stage of pregnancy and we look forward to the birth of her Indigo baby.

amv