Camilo and Evaluna reveal why Indigo will not bear the surname Montaner

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner became one of the most beloved couples. The artists conquered the public with their music and spontaneity and every event in their lives is celebrated by their fans: their courtship, marriage and the announcement of the arrival of their first child, which they did with the release of the song “Indigo” .

In the video clip they showed the incipient belly and announced the name, which coincides with the title of the song. A few weeks after birth, a new unknown revolves around him and is related to the surname that the baby will bear.

The singers became popularly known by their first names, Evaluna and Camilo, but it is public knowledge that the Colombian’s last name is Echeverry. However, in her case, many believed that it was Montaner as her father, but no: it is Reglero Rodríguez.

Doubts about the identity of the three minor children of the interpreter of “So in love” flew over when Stefi Roitman showed her marriage certificate. The paper indicates that her civil union is with Ricardo Andrés Reglero Rodríguez, and not with Ricky Montaner. Given this, many began to wonder the reason that was quickly revealed: the brothers use their father’s popular second surname to follow in his footsteps in the world of music.

In reality, Ricardo is called Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner, and to launch his career he chose to use a new name and his second surname.

He then married Marlene Rodríguez and had their three minor children (he is the father of two older children from a previous marriage), who have the surnames of both of them.

For this same reason, the baby who will join the family at the end of March will bear the surnames of his parents and his full name will be Índigo Echeverry Reglero. So far, it is not known if she will be a girl or a boy, since the couple chose to find out the sex at the time of her birth.

The early choice of the name is related to the experience that the couple had on a trip. “I love everything that goes hand in hand with indigo, I remember when we were in India that we saw indigo dyes and how they work with it. I fell in love with the color, it’s beautiful and the mystical and spiritual connotation it brings. Everything that goes hand in hand with light and indigo is something that I wanted my first child to see,” Camilo revealed in an interview with Vea Magazine.