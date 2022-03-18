Camilo and the Montaners are in mourning: “I cry to think that Indigo will not be able to meet you”

In the midst of the happiness of receiving Indigo, Camilo and Evaluna’s baby, the Colombian singer and the Montaner family go through a painful moment: the loss of a loved one. The mourning is such that the interpreter of Vida de rico stated that he has cried knowing that this person will not be able to meet his son.

Camilo Echeverry used his social networks to drain his sadness, there he dedicated a heartfelt message to Argentine journalist and producer Gerardo Rozín, whom he even calls uncle and who died on March 11.

“It’s like looking at your whole life from another balcony when someone you love leaves the material plane. I still haven’t processed it yet… and I don’t want to be sad, because you wouldn’t have wanted that… but I’m going to miss you a lot, Uncle Rozín,” Camilo wrote in an Instagram story.

As a sign of the affection that existed between the two, the singer highlighted his regret upon learning that Rozín will not meet Indigo, who is expected to be born between March and April. For now it is not known if the child is a girl or a boy.

“Your departure hurts me a lot. And I cry to think that Indigo will not be able to meet his Jewish uncle in person. But it comforts me to know that what is real about you is Eternal. I love you @gerardorozin”, he continued.

Grief in the Montaner family

Camilo’s words have been replicated by media such as Caracol and El Espectador, who also mentioned the sorrow expressed by the famous singer Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna’s father and Indigo’s grandfather.

The interpreter of Bésame dedicated a meaningful and long message to his friend. The words are accompanied by an image of him next to the Argentine.

“You can give me condolences, which I will accept as a right earned. I have been friends with an amazing man for the last 17 years. The best interviewer I ever had and one of the fingers on the hand that counts the few real friends I have. In the end he was right, he was going to leave soon, I am hurt and angry, but I am also deeply grateful for all the talks he gave me and for all the restaurant bills he hastened to pay, I also appreciate his talent and having us chosen all the Montaners as his close relatives, his family, the place to go without warning and with confidence,” wrote Ricardo Montaner.

He continued: “Uncle Rozin, the one from La Peña, left us alone. I have saved the last interview he did with me at ION and that for now only I keep. I spoke to him about God because it was my duty and although he did not believe me, he was able to listen to me with emotion and respected my faith, the faith that he said he did not have.

In any case, I am sure that God in his infinite mercy has already received him up there on the top of heaven, where good people like ‘uncle ROZIN’ should come to rest”.