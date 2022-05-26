Camilo assures that he is “the one with the diapers” and explains why Evaluna does not change to Indigo

Camilo He is more than happy with his new stage as a dad. He is a very affectionate man with his family, his wife Evaluna and now with his little girl Indigo. He doesn’t stop working, he recently released a song called “Pegao” that is part of his third album called “Inside pa’ outside.”

He is in interview time promoting his latest production but it is inevitable not to ask him about his personal life and how these last few weeks as a new dad have been. During a conversation with the “Hoy Día” program, he revealed that he is in charge of changing his daughter’s diapers and has become “the best in the world.”

Why doesn’t Evaluna change her daughter Indigo’s diapers?

Camilo, as we mentioned before, is super affectionate, dedicated to his family and especially to the one he has trained with Eva Luna and Indigo. He is attentive and helpful so it doesn’t bother him to be the one in charge of changing his daughter’s diapers. The reason why his wife does not do it is because she is in charge of food and the singer recognizes that it is an all-day job.

“The diaper delegation is mine, Evaluna is the food delegation that is 24/7 so I take care of the diapers”he mentioned.

He doesn’t care if it’s night or day, he knows and accepts that the task is his. His wife has, but on very few occasions. “I think Evaluna has changed like four diapers since Indigo was born. I change them all, night and day”ended.

Evaluna and Camilo have become one of the favorite couples of celebrities. Since their courtship they have shown great complicity and support that each one pushes the other to improve, continue advancing and grow together hand in hand. They are great figures of social networks and Camilo has obtained a great name within the music industry thanks to his work and perseverance.

Watch the interview where Camilo says he is in charge of changing diapers