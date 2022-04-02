Camilo, Blades, Laferte and more compete for the Grammy

They emerged victorious from the Latin Grammy last year and this Sunday they will be measured by the Anglo Grammy: Camilo, Rubén Blades, C. Tangana, Juanes and Bad Bunny are among the artists awarded in November by the Latin Recording Academy who were also nominated to the Grammy.

The list also includes Mon Laferte, Nathy Peluso, Vicente Fernández and Karol G.

Camilo, who won four Latin gramophones in various musical genres, is now competing for the Grammy for best Latin pop album for “Mis Manos” together with Pablo Alborán, for “Vertigo”; Paula Arenas for “Mis Amores”, Ricardo Arjona for “Hecho a la Antigua”, Alex Cuba for “Mendó” and Selena Gomez for “Revelación”, the first production in Spanish by the American actress and singer of Mexican origin.

Blades, who in addition to being honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, took home two Latin Grammys last year, including album of the year for “SALSWING!” with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, could add to his long list of recognitions a new Grammy for the best tropical Latin album with the same work.

The Panamanian idol competes with El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico with “En Quarantine”, Aymée Nuviola with “Without salsa there is no paradise”, the “Caballero de la Salsa” Gilberto Santa Rosa with “Colegas”, and Tony Succar with “Live in Peru”.

After winning two Latin Grammys in November, Bad Bunny is nominated for best urban Latin album with his award-winning “The Last Tour of the World.” The other candidates in the section are “Aphrodisiac” by Rauw Alejandro, “José” by J Balvin, “Without fear (of love and other demons)” by Kali Uchis and “KG0516” by Karol G, winner of the Latin Grammy for best reggaeton performance by “Bichota”.

The Grammy for best Latin rock or alternative music album will go to three recent Latin Grammy winners: Juanes with “Origen”, Nathy Peluso with “Calambre” and C. Tangana with “El madrileño”, as well as Bomba Estéreo with “Deja ”, Electric Diamond with “Look what you made me do (deluxe edition)” and Zoé with “Sounds of karmatic resonance”.

Mon Laferte, whose “Seis” received the Latin Grammy for best singer-songwriter album, is now up for the award for best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) with the same album, together with the also award-winning Vicente Fernández for “A mis 80’s ”, Christian Nodal for “Ayayay! (Super Deluxe)”, Aida Cuevas for “Anthology of ranchera music, Vol. 2” and Natalia Lafourcade for “A song for Mexico, Vol. II”.

In its 64th edition, the Grammys will be presented for the first time in Las Vegas after having moved from Los Angeles due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 and the omicron variant in January. The show will be broadcast live from 8 pm in New York on the CBS network and the Paramount+ streaming service, but most of the awards, including those in the Latin music categories, are presented beforehand in a non-televised gala known as the “Premiere” that can be followed online.

Other Latin contenders this year are Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba in the category of best instrumental jazz album, along with Ron Carter and Jack DeJohnette for “Skyline.” And Carlos Rafael Rivera, American composer of Cuban and Guatemalan origin, in the award for best soundtrack for an audiovisual medium for his score for the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit”.

The Grammy nominees for best Latin jazz album are Eliane Elias’ “Mirror Mirror” with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Carlos Henríquez’s “The South Bronx Story”; “Virtual Birdland” by Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, “Transparency” by Dafnis Prieto Sextet, and “El arte del bolero” by Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo.

Iván Melon Lewis, who in November won the Latin Grammy for best Latin jazz/jazz album for “Voyager”, was not among the nominees for the Anglo Grammy.

