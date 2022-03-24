Camilo congratulates Evaluna on the premiere of “Refugio”, his new song for Indigo

This Wednesday, Evaluna premiered her new single “Refugio”, just a few days after becoming a mother, that is why this song has become more relevant for her.

Through his Instagram account, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter shared with her followers the official launch of this new songwhich is already available on all digital platforms and judging by the lyrics, it would seem a poem dedicated to her baby Indigo.

“After two years of feeling accompanied by this song, I can say that I am honored that it is now in your hands. I hope it will accompany you and serve as a refuge for you like me”, wrote the young artist at the bottom of a fragment of the official video in which she appears with her advanced pregnancy traveling on board a tram.

Evaluna returns to music with “Refugio”. Photo: Instagram @evaluna

As expected, her beloved Camilo did not hesitate to react to the release of Evaluna’s new music and through social networks he dedicated an emotional message to his wife, in which he congratulates her for her talent shown in this song of just over three minutes.

“All my admiration for her. For being the backbone of this home that we are. For being a free, honest, real artist, a reflection of light that comes from within. I remember when you recorded that voice in the hotel in Barcelona, ​​and you made us cry. Love you. And I love REFUGIO”, wrote the Colombian artist.

Camilo congratulates Evaluna on her new single

Photo: Instagram @camilo

Immediately, Evaluna responded by saying: “I love you so much! This post made me cry. Thanks love”.

Camilo and Evaluna are days away from becoming Indigo’s parentsafter two years of marriage. The birth of the baby is one of the most anticipated of the year, since until now and despite the fact that the happy couple has shared even the smallest detail of the pregnancy, the sex of the new member of the Montaners is unknown.

Enjoy the new single by Evaluna Montaner here: