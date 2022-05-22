Camilo Echeverry: the reason why Evaluna Montaner does not change Indigo’s diapers | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The arrival of Indigo has revolutionized the lives of Camilo Y Evaluate Montaner completely. The marriage of singers has been facing their first experience as parents with great emotion and momentum, and the Colombian singer detailed part of the daily routine that he and his wife carry out to take care of his firstborn. During that story he warned that the Venezuelan artist practically does not change her daughter’s diapers.

The conceited Echeverry-Montaner household is the main motivation of the interpreter of “Kesi”, who claims to be very much in love with his family: his daughter and wife, which is why he always tries to be close to both. What’s more, his new single, entitled “Pegao”, and album, called “Inside pa’outside”, are inspired by them.

“When Indigo arrived, songs, projects, laughter, the desire to shout, to travel, to celebrate, with you, obviously… Seeing Indigo arrive, we sat down to write what I feel are the best songs I have ever written in my life. and that’s how we put together the album ‘From inside to outside’”asserted the Colombian composer in a talk with Telemundo’s “hoy Día” program.

The new song, which was released on May 19, already has more than 3 million views on Camilo’s YouTube channel and more than 200 thousand likes. Meanwhile, the album of this single will be released next September.

The Colombian claimed to be having wonderful days (Photo: Camilo / Instagram)

WHY DOESN’T CAMILA SWITCH TO INDIGO DIAPERS?

The muse of Camilo’s new compositions has the full attention of her parents, who make sure Indigo is comfortable all day. Thus, Evaluna and her husband have arranged roles that each one has to fulfill in raising the baby.

In the same interview with the Telemundo program, the Medellín native detailed how they are fulfilling their role as parents. “How’s the diaper thing going? I think I’m the best in the world. Better than Evaluauna? Of course I do, much better than her. In the diaper delegation, yes. Only in diapers”Camilo said.

Next, he explained why Evaluna was not in charge of changing diapers so much: “The diaper delegation is mine. Evaluna is the food delegation that is 24/7. So I’m the one with the diapers. I think Evaluna has changed four diapers since Indigo was born. I change them all, at night, during the day”.

WILL INDIGO ACCOMPANY CAMILO IN HIS CONCERTS?

The video clip “Pegao” was recorded in the privacy of Camilo and Evaluna’s house, who was in charge of producing it, and had an almost stellar participation of their baby. Fact that will be repeated from now on in everything that the Colombian singer undertakes.

And it is that Camilo pointed out that Índigo will accompany her on her tour “From inside to outside”, which will begin on Thursday, May 26. “Suitcase, we assembled it, diapers, lots of diapers, wipes and we left”sentenced.