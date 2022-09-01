Camilo Guevara, a dreamer › Cuba › Granma

«Guajira, go here. Let’s talk for a bit.” And he’d drag me into the living room, settle down on the couch and start dreaming. Because Camilo was a dreamer. For eight years we went together after some desires that we managed to achieve, like that trip to Argentina, chasing the traces of his father’s childhood and youth.

A little less than a year ago I had graduated in Social Communication with a thesis on scientific work in the search for the remains of Che and his fellow guerrillas, and Camilo, my first “boss” in the Coordination of Alternative Projects of the Center for Che Guevara Studios, did not hesitate to entrust me with the task of, camera in hand, touring various provinces of Argentina, from south to north and from east to west, touching here, asking there, trying to find every corner of the father’s history in his country native.

Night after night we spent the night in different places, among solidarity friends, strangers, always good people with whom Camilo talked, sang, laughed… With a sad smile he answered the inevitable question. “I don’t know if they are memories or dreams that I have of my father.”

It was the first time I left the country and Camilo, more than the boss who sets the pace, was a gentleman who watched over me at all times so that I felt comfortable in the middle of the long hours in the car, the tiredness that sometimes gave me in the middle of dinner, the cold after a cold drizzle… In each place we arrived I presented myself with the consideration and respect that an experienced journalist would deserve, and I was just beginning to train as a professional.

On that path I owe him a lot. Today I realize. Camiló opened up the world of photography for me, through the work of his father. One day he placed a large black box on his office table where he and Aleida kept Che’s photographic work. Printed photographs, slides, scrolls, envelopes, some even with Che’s handwriting, seemed like a treasure to me. Dazzled by those documents, some of which had already been part of the exhibition Che PhotographerI began to try to identify each image with the place where it had been taken, to relate it to Che’s writings…

While we were preparing a new edition of the catalog Che Photographer, or we made an audiovisual series to accompany the exhibition that toured the world, Camilo taught me to identify a good photo, what if the law of thirds, light, framing… And I ended up doing my master’s thesis on the subject. He reviewed it several times, word for word, he was very jealous with that topic, which he personally took care of at the Center. At that point, seven years after working together, we were already arguing, but he was right in every point. And it was in vain, Camilo never lost an argument.

He dreamed and dreamed and dragged you along… That’s how it was when, after seeing the closed interactive multimedia spaces (digital museum, we used to say for simplicity) in some European city, he wanted to do one about the life and work of Che in Cuba. He was starting the University of Informatics Sciences and saw in it the possibility that, while creating a space for the promotion of his father’s revolutionary legacy, Cuba would gain access to a new technology, to a modern way of doing things that could be exhibited in the Historic Center, in view of thousands of tourists, and then tour the world. In the end he managed to do it in Italy.

In 2007 we arrived in Caracas to continue expanding the Center’s audiovisual archive. Two Granado brothers lived there, Tomás and Gregorio. It had been with Tomás, a classmate, with whom Che had initiated the relationship with that family, of which Alberto Granado, the traveling companion, was the best known. He was excited to discover his father in the memories of his friends. I can’t help but feel like an exceptional witness to those exciting reunions, when more than half a century of history had already passed.

In addition to love, he was brought to Venezuela by the idea of ​​being able to make a biographical audiovisual series about Che. With that objective in mind, we began to review meters and meters of cinematographic tapes at Icaic, on a Moviola, identifying every second that Che appeared. Camilo went to the Cubanacán studios after the discards and recovered, among other valuable pieces, Che’s speech in Geneva. In the end, all that material was used by Tristán Bauer for his documentary Hey, a new manand today the Center has an extensive film documentary archive on the Guerrilla Fighter.

He also had a special sense of smell to recognize who approached out of interest, and he would not give way.

There was always a friend nearby. Many came to see him at the Center and one knew they were his own, something common identified them all.

He adored his children Camila, Celia Habana, Pablo and Vladimir. The wedding with Rosa was a beautiful evening among friends and family who celebrated and were sincerely happy with the union.

The complicity with his brothers was breathed when they coincided. I looked at Ernesto with a special tenderness…

Aleidaaaaa!, he shouted through the corridor of the Center/house, to greet his mother. And I think of her, in Che’s eyes and Camilo’s.

“And the kids?”, I feel like you can ask me right now.