Camilo Guevara March, one of Che’s sons, died › Cuba › Granma

Yesterday, at the age of 60, Camilo Guevara March, son of the legendary Cuban-Argentine guerrilla fighter Ernesto Che Guevara, who for many years dedicated himself to preserving his father’s memory, passed away from the Center dedicated to the study and the diffusion of the thought of the Hero of the Battle of Santa Clara.

On his Twitter account, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, lamented the event by expressing: “With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, to his widow and daughters and to the entire Guevara March family».

With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, Che’s son and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, to her widow and daughters, and to the entire Guevara March family. pic.twitter.com/n7PaAVbmC2 – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 30, 2022

Diplomatic sources confirmed that his death was due to pulmonary thrombolysis, which led to a heart attack, while he was in Caracas, Venezuela, according to information published by the Prensa Latina agency.

Graduated in Labor Law, when he died, Camilo, who was four years old when his father was assassinated in Bolivia, was working as director of the Che Guevara Study Center project in Havana, an institution in charge of promoting knowledge of thought, life and the work of his father.

Born in the early 1960s, he lived passionately to preserve Che’s legacy and ensure that his father’s timeless words and ideas, as well as his actions, were remembered throughout the world.