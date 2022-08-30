Camilo Guevara March, son of Che and promoter of his ideas, dies during a trip to Venezuela

Camilo Guevara March, Che’s eldest son, died of a stroke during a trip to Venezuelaas reported by the pan-Arab satellite television channel Al Mayadeen in its digital edition.

With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, Che’s son and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, to her widow and daughters, and to the entire Guevara March family. pic.twitter.com/n7PaAVbmC2 – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 30, 2022

Born May 20, 1962, he was four years old when his father was executed in Bolivia 55 years ago.

The governor Miguel Díaz-Canel echoed the news of the activist’s deathpromoter of the ideology of the questioned figure and defender of the regime.

in 2018 participated in the exhibition ‘Che Fotografo’ in Argentina, with images from the Havana-based center itself, which he has directed.

According to the digital media Uppers, Camilo Guevara had a relationship with Suylén Milanés, recently deceased, and with whom he had a daughter, Camila.