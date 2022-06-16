Camilo reveals Evaluna ate the placenta after childbirth

Camilo and Evaluna became indigo parents last April in a home and water birth and now the singer revealed a detail that was not known; his wife ate the baby’s placenta.

“My wife was encapsulated (the placenta) and she ate it,” Camilo confessed in an interview with “La Resistencia”.

the leader of The Tribe said that the doula, a woman who attends this type of delivery without health support, He prepared everything and offered them several possibilities.

“My wife gave birth at home and the doula, who is the one who prepared everything, asked us what we wanted and offered us the full range of possibilities,” explained Camilo, who said that they had not done anything and that the capsules were prepared by the doula herself.

About the delivery, he said it was long, but “beautiful” and took the opportunity to again express his admiration for the youngest of the Montaner clan.

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared in 2017 that she had ingested the placenta from your second pregnancy into pills, a low-temperature encapsulation process that cost him about $250.

Is it beneficial to eat the placenta?

Although some people choose to eat the placenta, the Middlesex Health website says it can be Harmful to both mother and baby.

Those who promote placentophagy say that “it can prevent postpartum depression; reduce postpartum bleeding; improve mood, energy and milk supply; and provide important micronutrients, such as iron.”

However, a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed that eating the placenta has no observable benefit, reviews the newspaper 20 Minutes.