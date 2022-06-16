Entertainment

Camilo reveals Evaluna ate the placenta after childbirth

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Camilo and Evaluna became indigo parents last April in a home and water birth and now the singer revealed a detail that was not known; his wife ate the baby’s placenta.

“My wife was encapsulated (the placenta) and she ate it,” Camilo confessed in an interview with “La Resistencia”.

the leader of The Tribe said that the doula, a woman who attends this type of delivery without health support, He prepared everything and offered them several possibilities.

“My wife gave birth at home and the doula, who is the one who prepared everything, asked us what we wanted and offered us the full range of possibilities,” explained Camilo, who said that they had not done anything and that the capsules were prepared by the doula herself.

About the delivery, he said it was long, but “beautiful” and took the opportunity to again express his admiration for the youngest of the Montaner clan.

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared in 2017 that she had ingested the placenta from your second pregnancy into pills, a low-temperature encapsulation process that cost him about $250.

Is it beneficial to eat the placenta?

Although some people choose to eat the placenta, the Middlesex Health website says it can be Harmful to both mother and baby.

Those who promote placentophagy say that “it can prevent postpartum depression; reduce postpartum bleeding; improve mood, energy and milk supply; and provide important micronutrients, such as iron.”

However, a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed that eating the placenta has no observable benefit, reviews the newspaper 20 Minutes.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The forceful message that Ángela Aguilar dedicated to her ex-boyfriend in full concert

2 mins ago

The series that are in fashion on HBO United States this day

2 mins ago

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Post-Disney Career: “I Felt Like I Was A Joke”

3 mins ago

Charlie Sheen’s daughter debuts on OnlyFans and the actor shares his discontent

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button