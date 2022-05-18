Camilo shows tender images of Indigo when presenting his new album

Without a doubt, the recent birth of Indigothe first daughter of Evaluate Montaner Y CamiloHe drives everyone around him crazy. And it is that the arrival of the little girl filled the family with happiness, something that has been reflected in the publications that the members of the clan have dedicated to the baby through their social networks. However, the most excited of all is the proud dad, who is overwhelmed by the emotion of having the fruit of his love with Evaluna in his arms. In fact, the interpreter wanted to completely dedicate his new album to his eldest daughter, who, as revealed in a tender video, has been the main inspiration for writing the songs for her new album. In fact, in the clip that he has shared on his social networks, the interpreter has shared some images of her daughter, who has undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire video.

Through his Instagram profile, Camilo shared a video announcing the upcoming release of his new album, From inside to outside, which is expected to be available in September of this year, and in which he has shown some moments of his family life in the company of his wife and their baby, who undoubtedly became the protagonist of this clip. And it is that among the images they have highlighted some in which the singer-songwriter can be seen living with Indigo, or the little legs and feet of the little girl, and even some glimpses of the first meeting that the singer’s parents had with their granddaughter.

In the short video, the Colombian has explained how the love he has for Indigo has touched the depths of his heart, leading him to write what he considers the best songs of his career. “I’m a dad, but that’s not what this video is about. The fact is that when Indigo arrived, songs arrived, the desire to shout, travel, jump and celebrate with you. I started to think, ‘why don’t I tell them everything that is coming this 2022?’ so that we wait together, instead of keeping it a secret, ”she said in a first fragment of the clip of her.

The interpreter was proud of the work he has done in recent months regarding his new music, which has been inspired by all the feelings that are currently invading his heart, mainly motivated by the recent birth of his little girl. “Seeing Indigo arrive, we sat down to write what I feel are the best songs I’ve written in my life, that’s how we put together the album. In a few days hit, in June Potin July Naturein August Alaska and at some point in all this my first documentary The First Tour of My Life. The family grew and we almost left home”, expressed the artist, promising to release some singles before the full album is released, the first of them being Pegao, which is expected to be available on May 19.

The day that changed Camilo’s life forever

It was on March 9 when Camilo and Evaluna finally confirmed the birth of their little Indigo through their social networks, where they were extremely excited about this new stage of life that they were about to begin, making clear the great love they have. for the little one. “Indigo was born. God was present in every second of the birth in our home. She is a happy and curious girl. Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous and brave woman who has walked this planet. All my respect, my service and my dedication to the queen of this house”, shared the singer in an Instagram post which was accompanied by a series of photographs of the day of delivery and a very special one where you can see the little feet of the new born.





