Camilo suffers from a serious disorder that would affect his role as a father

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo are one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment and are about to become parents of their first child Indigo. But, now, a particular situation of the artist’s health has come to light that has left the fans worried about him.

It is that Evaluna confirmed through an interview that she gave to an Argentine media outlet that her husband, Camilo, suffers from Narcolepsya neurological condition that prevents him from developing his life normally since sometimes he cannot contain falling asleep.

In addition to this, the singer gave details during the interview about what is the most difficult thing about living together since this sleep disorder leads him to fall asleep extremely quickly. This prevents you from doing certain things normally compared to other people.

This situation could affect his performance as a father in the first period where the child may need constant attention and Camilo, due to his condition, could accompany Evaluna in absolutely all responsibilities.

In addition, Evaluna explained that narcolepsy does not allow Camilo to enjoy special moments as sometimes, according to the daughter of Ricardo Montanerthe desire to sleep is greater.