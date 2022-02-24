Camilo suffers from a serious disorder that would affect his role as a father

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo are one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment and are about to become parents of their first child Indigo. But, now, a particular situation of the artist’s health has come to light that has left the fans worried about him.

Source: Instagram @camilo

It is that Evaluna confirmed through an interview that she gave to an Argentine media outlet that her husband, Camilo, suffers from Narcolepsya neurological condition that prevents him from developing his life normally since sometimes he cannot contain falling asleep.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Bloomingdale’s, Sephora and the adoption of sexual wellness

Special for Infobae of The New York Times. A recent email from Sephora touted the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved