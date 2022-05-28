Camilo takes a walk with Indigo through Mexico and shares the tender moment

Camilo is in Mexico with his wife Evaluna and their newborn daughter, Indigo, as part of the series of concerts with which he begins his tour “From the inside to the outside”.

Last night it was presented at the Monterrey Arena, with a full house. Through Instagram Stories she shared some of the most emotional moments she lived with her fans, whom she thanked for the love they gave her in her first show.

Camilo began his world tour in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León

Photo: Instagram @camilo

For Camilo, the beginning of this new tour has a very special meaning, because it is the first one he does after becoming a father for the first time and It is the first in which his baby accompanies him, That is why before leaving on a trip, he asked his millions of followers for recommendations on what to pack in a suitcase when traveling with a newborn.

The arrival of Indigo to the family has been described as a blessing, all the members of the Montaner dynasty celebrate the birth of the baby and usually share content regarding her without showing the little girl’s face until now.

Such is the case of the new video clip that he shared Camilo on his Instagram account where he appears carrying his baby with the help of a scarf while walking through the streets of Monterrey.

Camilo travels with Indigo

Photo: Instagram @camilo

The interpreter of “Pegao”, after passing through Monterrey, will travel to Guadalajara, for his concert on May 29 and then to Mexico City, where he will perform on June 2, at the Mexico City Arena.

Once his tour of Aztec lands is over, will undertake a long journey through Spain, London, the United States, Canada and Colombia, yes, accompanied by the women of his life, Evaluna and Indigo.

This was Camilo’s tender walk with Indigo: