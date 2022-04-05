Camilo Vargas renews with Atlas FC until 2026

The goalkeeper Camilo Vargas has become one of the great pillars in the current squad of the Atlas Red and Blackbeing the ‘X’ factor in obtaining the second title of the MX League in the history of the institution in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

After being left without the possibility of playing the 2022 Qatar World Cup with his National Team and amid rumors about his future, the Guadalajara team led by Argentine coach Diego Cocca has confirmed the permanence of the Colombian goalkeeper for the next four years.

In the style of a comic book superhero, the Rojinegros del Atlas reported on their official social networks that goalkeeper Camilo Vargas will continue to defend the team’s goal until 2026.

“The historical Colombian Superhero, Camilo Vargas, will continue to be Rojinegro until 2026,” they wrote.

Since his arrival in 2019, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas has seen action in 97 official matches for the Rojinegros del Atlas, conceding 101 goals and leaving the mark blank 37 times.

