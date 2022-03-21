Camilo’s strange message that fuels suspicions that Indigo was already born

A few hours ago Camilo He uploaded a couple of photos to his Instagram wall where put a strange message who says he is counting down the hours to see someone special again, but who is it? And it is that one could think that it is about Evaluna Montaner, but recent situations have led to think that could be indigo.

It all started with Camilo’s 28th birthday, which was celebrated on March 16, and both the singer-songwriter’s sister and Ricardo Montaner himself congratulated the singer of “Vida de Rico” and highlighted the fact that he is the “indigo’s dad”.

so this has raised suspicions that it is possible that Indigo was already born and that they have not yet shared the news, which has been paired with the release of the new song by Evaluna Montaner called “Refugio” with which we hope they can give us the news that their baby has already been born.

Continue reading: Evaluna Montaner releases a new song, will it be released before Indigo is born?

Camilo invites his fans to always respond from love

Camilo recently decided to share a reflection with his fans, which is why he uploaded various texts to his Instagram stories with the aim of sharing the conclusion he reached after reading the various messages that La Tribu left him in his photographs and which he thanked with the heart.

And it is that, according to Camilo, he was very pleased to see that the people who make up The tribe, is changing the world through loveso he stressed to his fandom, each of them should proudly carry that flag of love, especially now that it seems that the world insists on separating people.

Therefore, the husband of Evaluna Montaner remarked that he knows perfectly well that sometimes it is very difficult to act from love, because the natural tendency that people have is to respond and react from aggressiveness, from anger, from arrogance and from other points. except from love.

Continue reading: Baby of Evaluna Montaner and Camilo will not bear the surname Montaner

For example, the Colombian singer-songwriter gave an example that it is easier than after a car hit your car, you want to get off and want to hit the other person or what about that need that some feel to want to prove their worth to others, they are actions that cost less to do.

However, Camilo points out that he believes that the members of The Tribe are people willing to break the chains of hate that sometimes seem infinite, so that’s why he stressed that he has the strong belief that his followers will always respond from love.

Camilo’s strange message that feeds suspicions that Indigo was already born PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



This is undoubtedly a very pure thought and perhaps even utopian for some, but the singer of “Indigo” has the strong belief that everything can be done from love and that little by little that influence has to be noticed in the world, at least that’s how it happens in his life, he feels the influence of love.

Follow us through Soy Carmín’s YouTube channel for more content