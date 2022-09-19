‘Caminamos por la Vida’, 22 years of recreation, health and wellness

22 years ago, residents of the Santa Inés neighborhood met with the purpose of doing physical and recreational activities, for which they found the perfect ally. Being able to deal with their illnesses through sports and “get out of the routine” is one of the greatest purposes they have.

On September 12, it was 22 years since several older adults and residents of the Santa Inés neighborhood met with the purpose of doing physical activities to take advantage of free time in search of recreation, health and well-being.

The current board of directors chaired by Gustavo Polanco.



As a result of this initiative, the ‘Caminemos por la vida’ Project was born, which was welcomed by Professor Clímaco Valencia, head of the physical education program at the Surcolombiana University, who organized the project with all of the law, with a board of directors and groups of work. The Faculty of Health Sciences also joined the project with the Faculty of Nursing, which provides advice on health care and prevention to this group of 240 older adults.

Now as before, the walkers for life have the permanent support and advice of the program with Professor José Miller Roa at the head and Professor Yivy Salazar Parra from the nursing program.

Diario del Huila, accompanied one of the events of the commemoration of the 22 years, to learn about the experiences of those who are part of this family of older adults.

Dance in the framework of the celebration.



the current president

Like any organized association, ‘Caminemos por la vida’ has a board of directors. The current president is Gustavo Polanco, who recounts his experiences, which are a bit like everyone’s, “we have been exercising, health, sports, recreation, joy for all at our headquarters in the sports field of the Surcolombiana University for 22 years . In the physical education part we have aerobics, in health, control, coordinating weight, according to the pathologies that some have, ”he said.

“Every day from Monday to Friday we meet from 5:30 to 8:00 in the morning, we exercise, we share leisure activities such as parks, among others. We have our little kiosk that we call the `happy house`, we share a red wine, we integrate, in short, we have a good time with our family walking through life”, he added.

There are 240 grandparents who daily attend this type of activity. They have a godfather plan and a godson plan, in order to be aware of their colleagues “each one of us fulfills both functions, in such a way that we are attentive to why one of the partners stopped attending,” he said.

“Every two or three years we change so that there is greater integration and brotherhood among all, that we get to know each other, that we make more friends,” he said.

Finally, he counted; “In order to enter, by statute, now those who, for reasons of force majeure, such as illness, that do not allow them to do physical activity, or in the worst case, die, are replaced, that quota is granted to another person with priority to the family from whom it leaves”.

Jairo Sterling in the company of his wife Empress Chaux.



experiences and anecdotes

While the members of the family of older adults, ‘walk through life’ talk and share in the celebration of the 22 years, Diario del Huila, collected some experiences of the members of the project.

Luz Albiria Macias de Vidal, one of the founders, assured that “22 years ago it is the place where the sports field is that allows them to have a space, they were some paddocks near the university, some people, neighbors of Santa Inés, joined us , we ask for help from the Surcolombiana whom I love and love, the project was born that is recognized since the foundation with Professor Clímaco Valencia, now with Professor Miller Roa, Professor Yivy Salazar, we love all of them, they are important in our lives, they are part of our families”, he affirmed.

With the time that the project takes, even loves and marriages have occurred. “People in love have come out, they have become spouses and they still live as a couple, they are very happy, commented the current treasurer, who maintains that being an older adult is not dying in life, there is much to learn, share and live,” he said, Luz Albiria, while adding that her husband, Luis Edgar Vidal Lemus, is one of the founders.

Jairo Sterling, one of the members who has been with the board of directors for 17 years, says that his entry meant a before and after in life. And he explains that previously he remained dedicated to work, with the agitation of daily life and the stress that it generated, which did not give him space or time for himself:

“Now, I have the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful wellness and health plan. At 68 years old, I have turned my life upside down. My first 50 years were of working and working, until I found out about this beautiful project and I have taken a turn, above all, in quality of life. I enjoy everything that the sports facilities of the University offer us. We have the scenarios, health days and the possibility of developing different activities, ”he said, while adding that it is the best decision he has made in his life.

The photo to remember the 22 years.

As an anecdote, he added, that he was the first to make the decision to start exercising, while Mrs. Emperatriz Chaux was going to meet medical appointments to calm ailments, such as joint pain, to the point that they had to do surgery on the hands. He managed to convince her to go to the program, she joined and there was no need for surgery, she fulfilled a dream she had of learning to play guitar and now she is part of the musical group, “los alegrías Caminantes”, of the project with excellent presentations, “he concluded.

The contribution to health

Professor Yivi Salazar, from the nursing program, tells how since 2012, they joined at the request of the Surcolombiana physical education, recreation and sports program, to which the project belongs. We got there and we work from the health sector through a so-called health to live.

“We try to provide well-being and health, assessing the state of health and educating them about the risks they may have and we provide them with personalized attention for the management of the treatments that are ordered for the improvement of health, we make home visits, because the family must be responsible for the older adult. We are very pleased with the celebration of these 22 years of walking through life and taking part with our contribution not only in health, but also by providing guidance”, he added.

Finally, as an anecdote, he said that they encountered a situation that is particular and that unfortunately is repeated a lot in the families of older adults.

“We noticed that many came and said, ‘I have to go take the child to daycare or make breakfast because my daughter works.’ Grandparents are not here for that, they are there for us to take care of them and help them. Additionally, since many of them are pensioners, the money they earn becomes the family budget and it should not be like that. They have been learning about their roles and rights, like many of the family members, with which we have greatly improved their quality of life,” Salazar concluded.