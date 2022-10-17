‘Camino a la Esperanza’, the documentary that gives visibility to gynecological cancer

This documentary is part of the ‘My name is Hope’ campaign that the pharmaceutical company launched a few months ago and its objective is to offer answers to the questions of patients who are experiencing or have experienced gynecological cancer. This documentary is available on the GSK website.

‘Road to Hope’ It has been an exciting adventure full of moments of friendship, team, but above all of hope. Ana, Carmen, Idoya, Irene, Gemma, Lorena, Mercedes and Sonia are the eight women who have lived this experience of overcoming that aims to normalize the disease. There are many things that can be done from the point of view of prevention and that is why it is important that the population is aware. The documentary aims to reach people who are going through this trance to share with them that hope that allows them to move forward and face such a difficult stage in their lives.

The eight patients, accompanied by two oncologists, undertake a journey from San Cristóbal (La Laguna) to the town that has a very significant name for them: La Esperanza. For three days they walk through different towns on the island of Tenerife to give visibility to a disease that affects women of all ages. They have visited places such as the Anaga World Biosphere Reserve, the Water Mountains or the Glass Caves. During the filming, they narrate how they felt when they received their diagnosis, or how, in the case of some of them, this type of cancer has impacted all the women in their family. A three-day trip in which the feelings of the patients emerge in the documentary.

Dr. Ainhoa ​​Madariaga, an oncologist at Hospital 12 de octubre, highlights the need to normalize gynecological cancer. “There are many things that can be done from the point of view of prevention.”

Gynecological cancer is any type of cancer that occurs in the organs of the female reproductive system. Within gynecological tumors in Spain, the most frequent, in order of prevalence, are uterine cancer, ovarian cancer and cervical carcinoma.1. Endometrial cancer accounts for more than 90% of uterine cancer cases.two. Taking this into account, in Spain, approximately 6,230 new cases of endometrial cancer are estimated in 2022, being the fourth most frequent tumor in the female sex3. Ovarian cancer is the fifth deadliest1 for European women, detecting 3,600 new cases per year in Spain3.

Despite these data, mortality in these patients has decreased in most of these tumors, due to prevention measures, early diagnosis and treatment4.

GSK in its Oncohematology unit works on research, development and continuous innovation, which helps transform the quality of life of affected women, turning cancer into hope together. Because the well-being of women tomorrow will depend on the progress made today.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for GSK.