Camino returns, but the public will be disappointed

Camino and Maite they just left Acacias, after having found each other. Well in the next installments of Una Vita it turns out that the young Pasamar has returned to the wealthy Spanish quarter. The public, however, will not attend this moment. Indeed, viewers will only later find out that the girl has returned to take part in the his mother’s funeral. The advances announce the death of Felicia, killed in a mysterious way. Taking stock of the situation, everything happens during a small time jump.

The former owner of the Nuovo Secolo restaurant is finally experiencing a peaceful moment. Not only did she make peace with her daughter Camino, but she also got married Marcos away from Acacias. The two decide to celebrate their union with their neighbors by organizing an event at the Bacigalupe home. The party ends badly, since without an invitation Aurelio and Natalia Quesada show up in the house. This bothers Marcos a lot and creates tension between Anabel and Miguel.

Shortly after, Genoveva confesses to killing Marcia and ends up in prison. Right at this moment, a small time jump occurs. During the period that is not shown to the public, several turns take place in Acacias. First of all it turns out that Salmeron is trying to get out of prison, using some winning cards for her. Also, José Miguel and Alodia return from Argentina and announce that Bellita is dead.

And here is that viewers will find that Felicia lost her life. Marcos investigates his death and sets out to search for clues that could lead him to discover the identity of the killer who poisoned his wife. Bacigalupe focuses all its attention on Aurelio and Natalia, who landed in the neighborhood precisely to get revenge on his family.

In reality, the two Quesada brothers did not kill Felicia. But before we get to the truth, we celebrate Felicia’s funeral in Acacias. Audiences will discover that Camino has returned to the neighborhood to say goodbye to his mother. Unfortunately, viewers will not be able to see it again, as this happens during the time jump.

His very brief return is only told by the neighbors. The public will no longer see Camino and Maite in Acacias. The two are finally living their love story with serenity in Paris and have no intention of returning to the neighborhood, where they have experienced many problems.

Therefore, whoever dreams of seeing them again on stage, will have to deal with it. Meanwhile, there are many viewers who have asked to make one spin off about their life in Paris.