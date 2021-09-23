Camorra, maxi blitz of the carabinieri: the nephew of the boss arrested in Cardano





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – At dawn today, Thursday 23 September, the carabinieri of the provincial command of Salerno carried out an order for the application of personal precautionary measures, issued by the Gip of the Court of Salerno at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, which ordered the arrest of 56 people, 35 of whom are subjected to custody in prison and the others placed under house arrest, all investigated in various capacities of criminal association aimed at illicit drug trafficking, detention for the purpose of drug dealing and illegal possession of clandestine weapons .

To Cardano to greet his mother

He also ended up in handcuffs Valentino Gionta, 38, nephew of the alleged boss of the Gionta di Torre Annunziata clan, today indicated by investigators as the top figure of the clan, that the carabinieri of the Varese operations department intercepted a Cardano al Campo. Gionta had just arrived to visit his mother: the military then followed him to a restaurant in Milan where he was arrested.

Drugs and clandestine weapons

The operation, renamed Delizia (from the commercial activity, “delicious”, owned by the chief promoter of the association and his wife, a real logistical base for criminal conduct), involved over 350 carabinieri supported by helicopters, canine units and teams

of the mobile organization e took place in the provinces of Salerno and Naples; it also provided for, in addition to the execution of precautionary measures, numerous personal and local searches against the arrested and other persons under investigation in a state of freedom in the context of the same investigation. The measure carried out is based on the results of an articulated investigative activity conducted by delegation of this District Prosecutor, starting from September 2020, by the Carabinieri Tenenza di Pagani (supported by the Territorial Department of Nocera Inferiore) against a dedicated organization to trade, wholesale and retail, large quantities of drugs (especially cocaine, crack and hashish) both in the municipalities of Agro Nocerino-Sarnese, and in numerous other municipalities in the province including Cava de ‘Tirreni, Amalfi, Battipaglia, Eboli and other minor ones. The survey, developed through telephone and environmental wiretapping, video observation activities, analysis of telephone records, tracking services, acquisition of various documents and investigations, was originated and addressed by an effective information and control activity of the territory placed in be from the lieutenant of Pagani, given that, precisely in the context of the daily preventive patrol services carried out in the inhabited center of the aforementioned town, the recurrent presence of known drug users was progressively noticed and documented. Consequently, the attention of the patrols on the area intensified, the military have established that the destination of these visits was exactly the home of the current arrested Giacomo De Risi, in fact restricted therein in execution of home measures due to even specific precedents. Hypothesis soon found by the positive outcome of several searches carried out by the underwriters to search for the drug doses that they had evidently just purchased there and which were, in fact, found and seized with assiduous frequency.

The clans involved

Hence, the start of wide-ranging investigative activities against De Risi, from which the existence of a structured organization, promoted by him and direct, having the aforementioned purposes and responsible for a consequent huge diffusion of narcotic substances in the various control areas. The association moved by making use of a plurality of supply channels attributable to qualified criminal contexts of a Camorra matrix rooted respectively in Pagani and in the province of Naples. Among the main stable suppliers, which as such are equally liable for the crime of association, in fact, individuals belonging or related to the Gionta di Torre Annunziata family have been identified, and in particular Valentino Gionta born in 1983. (nephew of the homonymous class of 1953, in turn a historical apical figure of the aforementioned clan) and his associates / referents; Nicola Fiore alias “O ‘Pallin”, a pagan of high criminal depth with precedents for attempted murder, mafia-type association, extortion, crimes relating to weapons and drugs, already affiliated with the dissolved Contaldo clan, an indigenous association connected to the “New Family“; and, again, other paganians – also drawn from today’s precautionary measure – in ascertained relationships of acquaintance with members of historical families of local organized crime or in kinship relationships with them: this is the case of Giuseppe D’Auria, nephew in the well-known Giuseppe Olivieri known as “Peppe Saccone”, the latter figure of great importance of the Camorra of the Agro Nocerino-Sarnese of the 80s and areal reference point of the “New Family”, killed in a Camorra ambush.

Drugs delivered by ambulance

The organization fed a branched sales network made up of wholesale buyers (some of whom are managers of independent drug dealing centers in other municipalities), dealers operating locally or in other municipalities of the area (Nocera Inferiore, Cava de ‘Tirreni) or in areas

different from the province (Maiori, Battipaglia), and, finally, numerous and regular consumers of various origins and origins. Exceptional precautions characterized the operating methods and the discipline of communications between the associates, with the primary aim of evading the attention of the police bodies (strictly refraining from the use of the telephone and reserving the indispensable remote communications for

encrypted telematics), as well as the garrison of the territory by the local police force. With regard to the latter aspect, drug deliveries were carried out, where permitted by the profile of the associates in charge, in a manner intended to constitute diversions and to conceal the effective illicit purpose of the presence on site of the carriers behind the appearance of professional reasons. Among the most unique expedients, the repeated use of the ambulance as a safe means of transporting drugs on behalf of the association was ascertained, given that one of the participants in the organization, a professional driver of this type of vehicle (placed today under house arrest), it was purposely used as a courier and in fact went to deliver large batches of drugs, bringing on board even the unsuspecting sick (in one case a dialysis person), actually in need of assistance.

Revenues of 5 million a year

In the course of the investigative activity, following the findings of the interceptions and following specific observation, shadowing and control services, personal and local searches and consequent seizures of narcotic substances were carried out (for over 5 kilos of cocaine and over 3 kilos of hashish) with simultaneous arrest in flagrantee of the crime of a total of 15 subjects for detention for the purpose of drug dealing, as well as numerous other administrative seizures against purchasers-employers. From the volume of substances procured and marketed during the survey period, a revenue stream for the organization amounting to no less than 5 million euros per year.

