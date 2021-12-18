campaign already playable in co-op thanks to a glitch, but compromises the saves – Nerd4.life

Tech

campaign already playable in co-op thanks to a glitch, but compromises the saves

A glitch allows you to play the single player campaign from Halo Infinite in cooperative mode, however, at the price of compromising the bailouts. So, before continuing, we advise you to try it only if you are fully aware of what you are doing and the problems it will cause.

As you know, Halo Infinite launched with only the ability to play in single player and with the promise that the cooperative mode would be launched in the course of 2022. However, it seems that it is already half implemented and that it foresees the split-screen mode locally, as shown first on Reddit, then on Twitter in a more convincing way from nobleactual user, who also posted a mini movie.

The second player has most of the main features active, such as the skill tree, map and fast travel. For the rest, however, many things are missing, such as the hud, and the game becomes no longer completable, which is a significant problem.

The system for force cooperative mode is the following (we reiterate that it breaks bailouts, so use it at your own risk):

  • Take Halo Infinite offline
  • Connect a second controller
  • Log into an Xbox account
  • Start the campaign with controller 1
  • Once in game, press Start, then Back
  • On the second controller, press Start to add the second player to the fireteam
  • You have just enabled Halo Infinite co-op mode.

For the rest we remind you that Halo Infinite is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. If you want more information, read our review.

