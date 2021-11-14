campaign demo and multiplayer tomorrow? Latest Xbox pre-event rumors

With the countdown to Xbox’s twentieth anniversary party nearing its end, the network has gone mad at the possibility of witnessing a surprise publication of the multiplayer sector of Halo Infinite and a demo of the single player campaign.

A theory that found diffusion following the sighting of multiple clues, not least the start of a mysterious Halo Infinite countdown on the Pringles website, Microsoft’s commercial partner in promotional activities related to the new adventure of Master Chief. Based on some details stolen by the data miner, the rumors have increased exponentially, until they materialize in a series of very precise hypotheses.

Insiders, dataminers and enthusiasts have joined forces to try to decipher the situation, concluding that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be released on November 15th. at 20:00, Italian time. In support of this hypothesis, the community reports on internal tests already started by 343 Industries and the publication of a frequent series of updates on Steam dedicated to Infinite halo, in addition to the numerous game servers apparently already active.

It is not enough, because there is also talk of one demo of the Halo Infinite campaign which will also be published on November 15th, however some insiders let it be known that the launch of the trial version will probably be postponed due to unspecified bugs. According to other sources instead the problems have been solved (or they will be tomorrow) and everything would be ready for it shadow drop multiplayer and playable single player demo of the title. Could it be true?

Needless to say at the moment there are no certainties about it. Of course, the sum of the individual elements seems to suggest that something is boiling in the pot, but it is equally true that, for example, the Steam database seems to have welcomed updates dedicated to the game several times over the last few months. In short, the scenario is quite confusing for now: the best advice is therefore to wait patiently for tomorrow evening, to find out if the optimism of part of the community of Halo will actually find confirmation.