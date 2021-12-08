Campaign does not have preload, 343i explains why

After the launch of the online Multiplayer Beta, historical fans of the saga are eagerly awaiting the debut of the Halo Infinite Campaign, scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday December 8 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles.

Many are trying to preload Halo Infinite without knowing that the option is completely absent, as confirmed by the developers of 343 Industries themselves. Microsoft’s study stated that due to technical limitations, it was impossible to allow players to prepare in advance for the Halo Infinite Campaign unlock.

“I understand the confusion and, in an ideal world, we would have enabled preload”, reads a statement from the software house. “However, there are technical limitations. Since “Halo Infinite” is the executable of the base game and is already available for download, there is no easy way to “block” some parts of the campaign and not others “ .

In essence, the Campaign will be added to the content package via a regular update of the executable that you already use to access the online multiplayer sector. We remind you that you will be forced to download even if you have pre-ordered a retail copy of the game, since the Halo Infinite data will not all be on disc.

Waiting for you to dive into the first person new single player adventure packaged by 343 Industries and don the mighty Master Chief suit again, we refer you to our Halo Infinite Campaign Review.