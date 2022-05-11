“Campaign for fourth dose of vaccine”

“Another piece of campaign is underway” vaccination against Covid-19, the one on fourth dose for over 80guests of the RSA and 60-79 year olds with diseases that make them vulnerable. A phase “which I consider particularly relevant e whose numbers must necessarily grow in the coming weeks“. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, speaking at the ‘SocioTechLab. Technology that is good for people ‘, promoted by Spi Cgil.

Right to the union, addressing the audience, the minister asked for help “For the type of relationship this room has with the most fragile segment of our population. We ask you for a hand because your network in the area is an essential network that can help us involve many of these people “, underlined Speranza, reiterating that, even if thanks to the high vaccination coverage we have entered a new phase of the Covid pandemic, “We need to keep the level of attention high”. “Mortality fluctuates between 83, 84, 85 years, and boostering can save lives,” she stressed.

“In terms of communication – observed the minister – it is as if from 24 February”, the day when Russia’s attack on Ukraine began, “all of a sudden there is no longer a pandemic, but only war. This produces greater difficulty in sending messages, instead we still have people who unfortunately lose their lives “due to Sars-CoV-2 infection and” are mainly people over 80 years old. I think that with the second vaccine booster “a part of these lives can be more protected”. Hence the appeal to the CGIL, to help spread a life-saving message.

Speranza then continued: “I have recently returned from the USA, where I met with the Minister of Health and con Anthony Fauci: in the field of vaccinations we have the highest standards in the world, we are 91.5% of first doses administered to the population and only a large country manages to make 137 million doses in 15-16 months. The result is the result of a widespread network from family doctors to pharmacies, but I believe that there has also been an attention to communication, with correct messages to the population that have favored positive results “. ADNKRONOS

