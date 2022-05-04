Campaign Fundraiser That Benefited Governor Signs Federal Plea Agreement

Joseph “Joey” Fuentes, fundraiser to campaign against Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s rivals, will plead guilty tomorrow, Thursday, to concealing or misleading the origin of the funds obtained by the Super Pac, Save Puerto Rico , a violation of the federal Electoral Law and the criminal code.

This was notified by the federal prosecutor’s office when alerting the press about the procedures to cover the hearing that will be held this Thursday at 9:00 am before Judge Joseph Laplante.

Fuentes, a resident of Virginia, signed the plea agreement last Friday, April 28, in which he admitted that he hid the true donors of $495,000, which Salvemos Puerto Rico received, to place advertisements in favor of Pierluisi.

The federal prosecutor’s office has text messages that denoted the conspiracy to hide the origin of these funds.

“I asked them to open [la OSFL-1 y la OSFL-2] so that there is more than one entity making contributions and avoid the appearance of being connected”Fuentes wrote to an unidentified person two days before the incorporation of both entities, according to the criminal complaint.

These are non-profit organizations Foundation for Progress Y Equality Foundation, registered on June 10, 2020.

These entities were registered without any person in their name, but rather had the same entity whose incorporation was intended as the incorporator. For this reason, on August 4, 2020, the then Secretary of State, Elmer Román González, canceled them.

Subsequently, the court forced him to reverse the decision and the problem was corrected by putting the former director of the Ports Authority, Álvaro Pilar Vilagrán, as incorporator.

This newspaper contacted Pilar Vilagrán, who expressed surprise at the plea agreement accepted by Fuentes and He alleged that his participation was a mere “spokesperson” for these entities, at the request of Fuentes himself. He recognized that Fuentes and he are linked by a friendship with the governor.

“The reason why these entities were created is because a pattern of persecution of former Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced was seen; people were afraid that her name would come out against the governor ”justified Vilar Pilagrán regarding the corporation of these entities.

Pilar Vilagrán insisted that, at all times, she thought they were complying with the law, since foundations and corporations are authorized to donate to the Pac without limit of funds.

Others involved in the deception

The criminal complaint also assigns responsibility to individuals 2 and 3 who participated in the scheme to hide the origin of the electoral financing of the Save Puerto Rico campaign. The ads were against Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, with slogans such as “You CANNOT believe in Wanda Vázquez!” and “For Wanda Vázquez, statehood is NOT a priority.”

Individual 2 is described by federal prosecutors as the secretary of the nonprofits, based on the business bank account. Pilar Vilagrán alleged that she did not know who was the secretary of the Foundation for Progress and the Foundation for Equality, since she assured that he was not one of the authorized firms and only joined as a spokesperson at the request of Fuentes.

Around August 9, 2020, the date of the electoral primaries in Puerto Rico, Fuentes texted: “I have not wanted to have any kind of communication because you don’t know if the feds have intercepted the lines. You have to handle this very carefully.”

The secretary of those corporations texted Fuentes on October 16 that he would send donations to the PAC, shortly after raising $200,000 through one of the entities.

That same day, Fuentes replied to a potential donor, who wanted to contribute anonymously to the campaign: “I have to inform [a la FEC] who, but can give them through an entity and that way we do not reveal who is behind the donation. He added: “You can use a third party to not reveal the real donor”.

The electoral comptroller, Walter Vélez, explained to this newspaper that his office lacks jurisdiction over non-profit organizations or corporations, which are regulated by the State Department.

“The Super PACs and the Citizen United case greatly disrupted political campaigns due to the fact that it is not regulated and has no limits. they are multi-million dollar companies that contribute to political candidates without any type of regulation”,

During the 2020 election campaign, Wanda Vázquez’s campaign manager, Jorge Dávila, had filed a complaint with the State Elections Commission for these allegations of illegal coordination.