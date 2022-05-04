Campaign Fundraiser That Benefited Governor Signs Federal Plea Agreement

Joseph “Joey” Fuentes, fundraiser to campaign against Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s rivals, will plead guilty tomorrow, Thursday, to concealing or misleading the origin of the funds obtained by the Super Pac, Save Puerto Rico , a violation of the federal Electoral Law and the criminal code.

This was notified by the federal prosecutor’s office when alerting the press about the procedures to cover the hearing that will be held this Thursday at 9:00 am before Judge Joseph Laplante.

Fuentes, a resident of Virginia, signed the plea agreement last Friday, April 28, in which he admitted that he hid the true donors of $495,000, which Salvemos Puerto Rico received, to place advertisements in favor of Pierluisi.

The federal prosecutor’s office has text messages that denoted the conspiracy to hide the origin of these funds.

“I asked them to open [la OSFL-1 y la OSFL-2] so that there is more than one entity making contributions and avoid the appearance of being connected,” Fuentes wrote to an unidentified person two days before the incorporation of both entities, according to the criminal complaint.

These are the non-profit organizations Foundation for Progress and Foundation for Equality, registered by the former director of Ports, Álvaro Pilar Vilagrán, on June 10, 2020.

This newspaper contacted Pilar Vilagrán, who expressed surprise at the plea agreement and alleged that her participation had been limited to that of a spokesperson for these entities, at the request of Fuentes.

“The reason why they were created is because a pattern of persecution of former Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced was seen; people were afraid that her name would come out against the governor, ”Vilar Pilagrán justified regarding the corporation of these entities.

Pilar Vilagrán insisted that at all times, she thought they were complying with the law, since foundations and corporations can donate to the Pac.

During the 2020 election campaign, Wanda Vázquez’s campaign manager, Jorge Dávila, had filed a complaint with the State Elections Commission for these allegations of illegal coordination.