Campaign in support of the vaccine recall canceled

The Confederation renounces the second phase of the campaign to convince the population to take the third dose of the vaccine, better known as a “booster”.

This content was published on February 04, 2022 – 1:03 pm



The decision was communicated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), citing the rapid spread of the Omicron variant as the reason.

The first phase of the campaign, which began on January 19th, will end at the end of this week: essentially it was an explanatory video External Linkon the FOPH website – with shorter versions also in foreign languages ​​- to promote booster vaccination. Some excerpts were then posted on various social media.

The second phase of this campaign, planned at the beginning, was instead “prematurely buried”. “Due to Omicron and its very rapid spread, we have been forced to make adjustments in an even shorter time and in a more flexible way”, justifies the FOPH.

In their opinion, this new appeal to the population “would not have been effective in the expected form”. However, no concrete reasons are mentioned, also because already in the first phase of the campaign – launched only a few weeks ago – the omicron variant was already widespread in Switzerland.

The campaign was developed and implemented together with the Rod agency at a cost of 200,000 francs.

A total of 68.35% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine, according to data released on Friday. Among the population over the age of twelve, the share rises to 77.73%. As for the so-called booster, only 39.83% of the population received the booster dose. However, this share reaches 74.57% among people over 65 years of age.