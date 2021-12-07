Campaign missions not replayable, but the level selection will come – Nerd4.life

Among the features of the Single player campaign from Halo Infinite the impossibility of replay missions that make up this, but 343 Industries has already made it known that the situation will change, with the possibility of re-selecting the missions already played in the Campaign through one of the next updates.

“Campaign missions cannot be replayed at this point,” he said Paul Crocker, associate creative director of 343 Industries, however, this feature “is one of the things that will come next,” he told Stevivor. “The main reason for this is because, being a more open and non-linear game, it becomes very complicated to allow such an option. It’s not that it can’t be done, but it’s not a complete feature at the moment.”

The lack of one level selection already played emerged among the features once the Campaign was made public with the release of the first reviews, with the votes that proved very positive.

To avoid the possible surfacing of problems, the option has not been included in Halo Infinite at the moment: “We made the decision to improve the quality as much as possible, prioritizing this and delaying other features, such as the co-op campaign. It was a difficult and painful choice for us too, but the best thing we could do was focus on game quality and add some features later. “

However, Crocker still doesn’t have a precise idea of when the selection of levels can be included in the Campaign: “It’s part of what we are working on at the moment”, he explained, “but we have not yet announced a precise date”. However, he also reported that the progress made, in terms of collected and collectible items, is related to the player’s profile, not so much to the saves, which protects them from any changes applied to the latter. For all the information on the game, we refer you to our review of the Halo Infinite Campaign.