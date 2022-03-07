Campaign #somosmedicas to make equality visible

María Teresa Maristany, head of the Diagnostic Imaging service at Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona and member of the Board of Directors of Mutual Médica.

The number of collegiate women in Spain does not stop growing. According to the data from the latest INE study of 2020, the percentage of registered women rises to 52.24 percent of the total, some 276,191 doctors. To give them visibility, from Medical Mutual has been presented #SomosMédicas campaignwith interviews and testimonies from different profiles that talk about the present and its future prospects, where conciliation and equality become the main themes.

The campaign, to which are added the social networks and a newsletter, shows the increase in female presence in medicine. A reality to which are added different aspects of gender equality presented by various specialists who offer their experience as women and doctors.

In this way, for Maria Teresa Maristanyhead of the Diagnostic Imaging Service at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona and member of the Board of Directors of Mutual Médica, “if we talk about public medicine and the staff, I think there is no difference at the moment, but if we look at the management positions there is still a gender pay and representation gap.”

A posture to which Maria Jesus Espinosaa cardiologist at the Getafe University Hospital, adds that “I think that in Spain it is still not very easy to cbalance family and work lifewhether you have children or elderly people in your care and, in medicine, this is even more complicated than in other professions due to shifts and work on weekends and holidays”.

What specialties have more female doctors?

According to the Report of the Study Center of the Medical Union of Granada, which analyzes the situation of Internal Resident Doctors (MIR) in Spain, Obstetrics and Gynecology remains the specialty with the highest degree of feminization (83.1 percent), followed by Pediatrics (80.9 percent), Allergology (80.8 percent) and Clinical psychology (79.9 percent).

Above 70 percent of feminizationthere are also other specialties such as Geriatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Family and Community Medicine or Clinical Biochemistry.