campaign start put a mustache in November

November is the month dedicated to prostate cancer prevention, the most common among men. In our country alone, there are almost 40,000 new diagnoses a year. This is 20% of all cancers affecting the male population over the age of 50. The good news is that thanks to scientific research, oncologists have several therapies available for this cancer. However, early diagnosis is fundamental. Men have to cooperate, undergoing control exams. Caught in the early stages it is a cancer that can be cured.

Prostate Cancer Prevention: What Are the Symptoms?

“Symptoms usually appear as the disease progresses. The main ones are:

difficulty in urination,

need to urinate frequently,

feeling of not emptying of the bladder,

presence of blood in the urine.

Beware, they are similar to many other diseases. We need a discussion with the doctor

“Unfortunately they can be confused with symptoms of other benign diseases that are common after the age of 50. Given the difficulty of an early diagnosis, given the asymptomatic nature of the initial phase of the disease, it is even more important not to ignore the first alarm bells by immediately contacting the doctor for a check-up. Today, scientific research and innovation have made it possible to improve oncological therapies in prostate cancer and to offer increasingly personalized treatments to better meet the needs of patients, improving their expectations and the quality of the procedure “. Roberto Sabbatini is a medical director of oncology at the University Hospital of Modena.

Prostate cancer prevention: qwhat are the risk factors?

Among the main risk factors are:

Age (the incidence of this tumor increases with age);

Hormonal factors (high levels of testosterone and insulin-like growth factor 1 predispose to cancer);

Family history of prostate cancer (affecting approximately 25% of patients);

Genetic factors (9% are hereditary forms and represent 43% in patients under the age of 55);

Diet with excessive caloric and fat intake;

Obesity;

Smoke.

Prostate Cancer Prevention: Put a Mustache Campaign Kick-Off in November

To raise awareness of the importance of preventing this male cancer, Janssen Oncology, with the patronage of Europa Uomo, Fondazione Pro and Salute Uomo, promotes in November the campaign “Put a mustache in November”, with reference to the mustache, the now popular symbol of prevention for this type of cancer.

The campaign was born from an important challenge. Convincing men to go for a urological examination for prostate cancer, overcoming taboos and cultural barriers together with the reluctance to be examined. Too few men who regularly go to the urologist or andrologist, unlike what happens to women with the gynecologist.

All the initiatives on oncovoice.it

The site is at the center of the campaign Oncovoice.it, which constitutes a real point of reference for patients and which allows insights into the pathology, with numerous information and advice.

In addition, to spread the message more and raise awareness on the issue, other famous people will be involved who will share on their social posts and stories to talk about the campaign. The general public will in turn be invited to amplify the message and, through installations around the cities, will be able to become the protagonist of the #MettiUnBaffoaNovembre campaign.

