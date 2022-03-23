Campaign to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis

The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Puerto Rico has educational, assistance and welfare programs for the patient.

Karla Ortiz and Alexandra Otero, patients with Multiple Sclerosis, spokespersons for the campaign What moves you organized by FEMPR. Photos: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Puerto Rico kicks off its 2022 campaign entitled “What Moves You” with the participation of multiple sclerosis patients, who share their testimonies of strength and self-love with the purpose of raising awareness about this disease.

During the month of March, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation has been immersed in several activities with the purpose of continuing to strengthen solidarity and knowledge about this condition.

The theme of the World Multiple Sclerosis Month “What moves you” also has the purpose of connecting the community of patients, caregivers, health professionals and the population, through inspiring stories.

“We are challenging the social barriers that keep people affected by multiple sclerosis from feeling lonely and socially isolated. Our mission is to ensure that this population receives better services and can, within their capabilities, maintain a self-sufficient life,” said Lourdes Fernández, Executive Director of the Foundation.

The “What Moves You” campaign will hold a special event on Saturday, March 26, starting at 9:00 in the morning at the Monserrate spa, in Luquillo. The Get Together Without Barriers fraternization activity will have the support of the Mar Sin Barreras program, which will provide amphibious wheelchairs, where all attendees can enjoy the sea regardless of their physical condition.

Meet Karla Ortiz:

The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Puerto Rico It has educational programs, help and well-being for the patient and support groups, which have been offered free of charge since the year 2000 with the mission of directing efforts towards improving the quality of life of each person with the disease.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is considered an autoimmune disease in which the body’s defenses attack the nervous system, directly affecting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. Within the nervous system, it impacts fatty tissue called myelin, causing a scar (sclerosis). Any damage to this covering of the central nervous system causes the nerve impulses that travel between the brain and the spinal cord (and vice versa) to be distorted or interrupted.

Meet Ale Otero:

Worldwide it is estimated that 2.8 million people suffer from the disease. Of these, 4,000 to 5,000 have the diagnosis in Puerto Rico, with the group of people between 20 and 50 years of age, as well as women, having the highest prevalence. It is estimated that three new cases are confirmed every week. On many occasions, MS is confused with muscle disorders, bone disorders, arteriosclerosis or other neurodegenerative diseases, so many people may be unaware of the condition.

For more information on the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Puerto Rico and the services it offers, please call 787-723-2331 or visit the Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/femabrazando.