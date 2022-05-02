Campania will maintain the obligation of the mask until the end of September, beginning of October

Vincenzo De Luca announces that the Campania Region will maintain the obligation of the mask until the end of September-beginning of October.

Campania will maintain the obligation of the mask indoors until the end of September-beginning of October 2022. This is confirmed by the president of the regional council and head of the Covid-19 regional unit Vincenzo De Lucaduring his weekly direct Friday afternoon: “We must be cautious, the government has done well to keep the obligation to use the mask in indoor venues until mid-June – he says – But for what concerns us, in Campania we maintain the obligation even after mid-June, at the end of September and beginning of October ».

The reason, according to De Luca, is that infections are increasing due to the new, much more contagious variants:

new very aggressive variants emerge that can reignite the outbreak, so we must be cautious, waiting for vaccines that allow us to face the covid as we deal with the influences that arrive from year to year, to date we do not yet have this type of vaccine.

The data emerging from the weekly report of the Gimbe Foundation which analyzes the progress of the epidemic are still worrying: more than two and a half years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and a year and more since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, in Campania, the over 5-year-old population that has not received any vaccine dose is 9%. This is a percentage higher than the Italian average, which is 7.2%, to which must also be added the over 5 year temporarily protected percentage, as it has been cured of Covid-19 for less than 180 days, equal to 4.8%.