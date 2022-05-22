Campari celebrates its official partnership with the 75th Cannes Film Festival – Periodico Diario Horizonte

To commemorate Campari’s first year as an official partner of the Festival of Cannesthe brand held a spectacular evening that gave life to great film stories

CANNESFrance, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During its first year as an official partner of the festival of Cannes the iconic Italian red aperitif, Campari continued to push the boundaries of creativity to bring his Red Passion to 75.a edition of the world-renowned Film Festival with a memorable evening attended by stars such as the actor and producer Édgar Ramírez, a member of the jury of the Festival of Cannes of this year.

Continuing Campari’s current legacy in the world of cinema and in a center located in the heart of Cannes, the brand invited each person to become the protagonist in the world of Campari. The guests of this unmissable evening enjoyed a series of unique experiences and the event could be seen from all over the Croisette, with vibrant red lights illuminating the night sky.

The night was the latest example of Campari’s ability to push the boundaries of expectations and exceed the norm of storytelling. One element that stood out was an intriguing black cube that, upon entry, invited people to answer a question that reflected his film preferences and triggered a visual environment based on his favorite genre. Guests were then treated to a specially selected cocktail made by a hidden mixologist, which was delivered through the wall.

The brand’s relationship with cinema began in the 1920s as a platform to express its Red Passion and creativity in an interesting and mysterious way, including a notable partnership with Federico Fellini in a television advertisement in 1984. This rich history has continued in recent times with Campari Red Diaries, a series of short films with the iconic performance and direction of legends such as Zoe Saldaña, Anne of Arms and many others.

During the evening, the guests were invited to enjoy the Campari cocktails masterfully created by Camparino in Gallery the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan in 1915, now ranked #27 on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.

To commemorate the first year of the official alliance, Camparino in Galleria created a unique cocktail that will be served exclusively at the Festival of Cannes: Red Carpet – Cannes Edition. The cocktail is a perfectly balanced combination of Campari with Espolòn White Tequila, fine sherry infused with sea leaf, Cinzano White Vermouth, Ron Wray & Nephew Overproof with salt syrup and bitter orange, decorated with orange peel. The fresh taste and salty notes of the cocktail bring about the vibrant Mediterranean atmosphere of the Festival’s red carpet, while the timeless versatility of Campari complements the profile with its bitter taste and unique red colour. Campari believes that each cocktail is a timeless creation that tells a unique story, and this cocktail tells a story that truly goes beyond the ordinary.

Julka Villa, Global Marketing Director of Campari Groupcommented: “In the framework of the 75.a edition of the Festival of Cannes, the Campari event was an exciting opportunity for us to invite key film industry figures and film enthusiasts to come together and immerse themselves in a Campari experience as creative and innovative as the brand’s legacy in cinema. Campari believes that great stories go beyond the ordinary and offer a timeless display of creativity and passion, and our event was the perfect opportunity to bring this Passion to life. Red to Festival world famous cinema.

Follow Campari’s social media channels for more information @campariofficial.

#Campari #Cannes2022 #RedPassion

campari.com

https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari https://instagram.com/campariofficial

Photograph: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823202/Campari_Event_image_1.jpg

Photograph: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823203/Campari_Event_image_2.jpg

Photograph: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823204/Campari_Event_image_3.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823205/Campari_Event_image_4.jpg

Photograph: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823206/Campari_Event_image_5.jpg

SOURCE Campari Group