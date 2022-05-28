Campari exhibits its red passion and celebrates its official collaboration with the 75th Cannes Film Festival

05/23/2022 – NoticiasClave.net

Edgar Ramirez, member of the Cannes Film Festival jury, at the Campari party. Photo: PR News.

In its first year as an official member of the Cannes International Film Festivalthe iconic Italian red aperitif, Campari, organized an evening attended by stars such as the actor and producer, Edgar Ramireza member of the jury for this year’s festival.

At a party held in the center of the city, the brand invited each attendee to become a protagonist in the world of Campari, treating them to unique experiences in an act that could be seen from the entire Croisette promenade, with intense red lighting that rose into the night sky.

The evening featured an intriguing black cube that, upon entering, invited guests to answer a question that reflected their film preference, activating a visual environment based on their favorite genre. Guests were then treated to a specially crafted cocktail by a hidden mixologist, which was served through the wall.

CAMPARI’S RELATIONSHIP WITH CINEMA

The brand’s relationship with cinema began in the 1920s as a platform to express its passion for red and its creativity in intriguing and mysterious ways, including a notable collaboration with Federico Fellini in a television commercial in 1984. This rich history has continued in recent times with the Campari Red Diariesa series of short films with iconic acting and directing figures such as Zoë Saldana either Ana De Armasamong others.

Throughout the evening, guests were invited to enjoy Campari cocktails masterfully created by Camparino in Galleria, the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915 and now ranked number 27 in the list of ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ of 2022.

To honor the first year of the Official Association, Camparino in Galleria created a unique cocktail that will be served exclusively at the Cannes Film Festival: Red Carpet – Cannes Edition. The cocktail is a combination of Campari with Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Jerez Fino, Vermouth Cinzano Blanco, Rum Wray & Nephew Overproof with salt syrup and bitter orange, garnished with orange peel.

The fresh flavor and salty notes of the cocktail evoke the vibrant Mediterranean atmosphere of the Festival’s red carpet, while the timeless versatility of Campari complemented the profile with its unique red color and bitter taste.

From Campari they point out that “each cocktail is an eternal creation that tells a unique story”, and this cocktail tells a unique story, which celebrates the 75th Festival de Cannes.