Campers removed from the area of ​​the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Salinas

Former gubernatorial candidate and activist Eliezer Molina indicated today, Wednesday, through its social networks that the owners of trailers or mobile homes located on land in the Los Indios sector, in the Las Mareas neighborhood in Salinasare removing them from the area after reports of ecological impact to the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

“Residents are sending me a video of people pulling the trailers out right now and preparing for this weekend to pull them out en masse”said Molina, who attributed the action to “fear.”

He argued that most of the owners are not to blame for the environmental damage to which the area has been subjected in recent years and that they simply rented the place. “Anyone gets scared when they see that the place where you rented, maybe it is not what they understand with permits, it can be acquired and they understand that they must leave,” he said.

The environmental activist shared a short video on his Twitter profile with the message: “Run and run in Salinas!! They take out the trailers in the invaded area in the mangroves of Las Mareas”.

In the ecological reserve, a residential area has been developed campers, apparently without the permission of the government agencies concerned. For these tasks, mangroves have been cut and the maritime-terrestrial zone has been filled.

According to what has transpired, since 2015 the situation has been reported to the DNER, without knowing what has been investigated, if anything, and why the necessary steps have not been taken to stop the constructions in what determines the possible environmental violations.

Molina expressed outrage not only with what is happening but also at the alleged inaction -according to what has been publicly revealed- by ​​state authorities to preserve the area and remedy any damage. “If it weren’t for the complaints from the communities, the head of the agency would not fulfill his ministerial duty. Therefore, it is understood that it is the governor’s public policy”, he stated in reference to the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), Raphael Machargo and the administration of Peter Pierluisi.

The Bahía Jobos National Estuarine Research Reserve is the second largest estuarine area in Puerto Rico. It extends between the municipalities of Guayama and Salinas and its lands were acquired by the DNER in 1981. Shortly after, the region was designated as a National Reserve by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency is co-manager of the land.

Last week, Pierluisi assured that his government will take the necessary measures, including legal action, to evict the “invaders” who have occupied these lands. The action comes days after the representative of the Citizen Victory Movement (CVM), Mariana Nogalesindicated that since 2018, NOAA has been “warning” the DNER that illegal construction within the reserve is interfering with the conservation and research objectives” of the protected area.