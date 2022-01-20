Campion and Spielberg triumph at the Golden Globes, Sorrentino and “Luca” disappointed

“Dog Power” for best drama and “West Side Story” of musical and comedy dominate the Golden Globes. Jane Campion’s western took home three awards including Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, 25-year-old Kodi Smit-McPhee, while two more went to Steven Spielberg’s revival thanks to the 20-year-old’s stage presence. Rachel Zelger, in the part of Maria, and to Ariana DeBose, in that of Anita.

Without the fanfare of past editions, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of 2022 on its social platforms without the participation of other journalists besides those of the organization and without celebrities on the red carpet and on stage as was customary in past years.

“Succession” and “Hacks” were named the best TV series of the year and the Logan Roy family saga modeled on the Murdoch clan won two more awards for performances of Jeremy Strong (prodigal son Kendall) and Sarah Snook. , sister Shiv.

Two disappointments for Italy. The film by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi “Drive My Car”, based on a story by Haruki Murakami, won the Golden Globe for best foreign film in the race in which Paolo Sorrentino was competing with “It was the hand of God” . The prizes were also nominated for “Luca”, the Disney Pixar animated film signed by the Italian Enrico Casarosa to which the jurors preferred “Encanto”, a Disney production with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Other awards went to Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”), Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, Tick & BOOM! ”) And Kate Winslet for the limited series“ Sea of ​​Eastown ”.

The Golden Globes have for years been considered, rightly or wrongly, a barometer for the Oscars. They were also the kick-off of the season of awards for film and television, which this year, amid controversy and concerns from Covid, seems destined to take place on a narrow gauge.